Global Metaverse Infrastructure Markets Report 2022-2027 & 2030: Teleoperations/Telerobotics, and Industrial Automation will be Leading 6G-Enabled Solutions

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse Infrastructure: AI, IoT, Digital Twins, Teleoperation and Data Management with support from 5G and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research evaluates the technology and infrastructure supporting the evolving Metaverse, which we see supporting a variety of applications and services including digital currency and assets, non-fungible tokens, gaming and simulations, next-generation social interactions, and a completely on-net digital marketplace.



It analyzes key areas necessary to realize this vision including AI, IoT, the convergence of AI and IoT (AIoT), digital twins, teleoperation, and next generation data management. To realize the full capabilities of the Metaverse, there is a need for the aforementioned technologies as well as 5G and beyond. 5G and 6G technologies, along with edge computing, provide substantial bandwidth and low latency where needed as well as significantly lower latency for the next virtual reality.

Important to the recent renaming of Facebook, Inc. to Meta Platforms, Inc. (or "Meta" for short), "Metaverse" refers to 3D worlds focused on social connection. Metaverse is partially derived from the adjective meta, which is something that refers to itself or the conventions of its genre. Something that is self-referential.



Select Research Findings:

The global market for IoT data collection solutions will reach $7.6B by 2027

The global market for IoT data-as-service solutions will reach $9.6.2B by 2027

Up to 93% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digital twinning capability by 2027

The global teleoperation and telerobotics market are poised to reach $83.7 billion by 2027

Up to 93% of all IoT Platforms will contain some form of digital twinning capability by 2027

Teleoperations/telerobotics, and industrial automation will be leading 6G-enabled solutions

Key Topics Covered:



5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2022 - 2030



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 5G Technology and Solutions



4.0 5G Applications and Services



5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2030



6.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions



7.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis



8.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis



9.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030



10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



11.0 Appendix: Forecasts for Leading 5G Apps and Services



AI Market by Technology Type, Deployment Method, Solution Type, Integration (Technologies, Networks, and Devices) and Industry Verticals



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis



4.0 AI Ecosystem Analysis



5.0 Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Artificial Intelligence of Things Solutions by AIoT Market Applications and Services and Industry Verticals



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 AIoT Technology and Market



4.0 AIoT Applications Analysis



5.0 Analysis of Important AIoT Companies



6.0 AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



IoT Technology Market by Hardware, Software, Platforms, and Solutions in Industry Verticals



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Overview



4.0 Technology and Value Chain



5.0 Company Analysis



6.0 IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



IoT Data Management and Analytics Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Deployment Model (Cloud vs. Premise), Solutions, Applications and Services in Industry Verticals



1 Executive Summary



2 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Overview



3 Introduction to IoT Data Management and Analytics



4 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Dynamics



5 IoT Data Platform Providers



6 Technologies Enabling IoT Data



7 Global IoT Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



8 Vendor Analysis



9 IoT Data Management and Analytics Market Benefits, Capabilities, and Case Studies



10 Conclusions and Recommendations



11 Appendix



Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases, and Applications in Industry Verticals



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Digital Twins Company Assessment



4.0 Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 to 2027



5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Enterprise and Industrial Automation



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis



4.0 Company Analysis



5.0 Teleoperations and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fyue44