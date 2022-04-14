New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Sex Toys Market, By Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267894/?utm_source=GNW



The global smart sex toys market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2022-2027.The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of adult products in the sexual wellness industry.



The growing disposable income of consumers and increasing need for personalized sexual experiences are accelerating the growth of the global smart sex toys market.Smart sex toys provide information about what consumers find pleasurable and satisfying.



Thus, market players are introducing smart sex toys that can be integrated with built-in applications and compatible mobile applications, which can help consumers learn and improve their orgasms.Moreover, the growing openness of consumers regarding their sexual preferences and increased inclination towards leading a healthy sexual lifestyle are driving the growth of the global smart sex toys market.



People in long-distance relationships are utilizing smart sex toys from remote locations to optimize the solo experience based on past sexual experiences, contributing to their significant demand. Manufacturers of smart sex toys are making investments in introducing innovation in female- and male-centric products, fueling the growth of the smart sex toys market. Manufacturers are investing in developing female- and male-centric products such as vibrators, massagers, stimulators, and rings, which is expected to drive the global smart sex toys market. The growing use of blockchain technology for manufacturing smart sex toys and sharing real-time intimate sensations is anticipated to boost the smart sex toys market in the coming years.

The growing number of sales channels offering smart sex toys to expand their consumer base and accelerate the sales of their products are propelling the demand for smart sex toys. Market players are changing consumer perception using social media campaigns to reduce the social stigma related to sex and sex toys, propelling the growth of smart sex toys.

The global smart sex toys market is segmented by type, end user, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on the type, the market is fragmented into vibrators, massagers, stimulators, rings, and others.



The vibrator segment is expected to dominate the global smart sex toys market during the forecast period due to the launch of vibrators of different intensities and the emergence of market players introducing vibrators.

Major market players operating in the global smart sex toys market are LELO, We-Vibe, Elvie, Lioness, Lovehoney, Lovely, OhMiBod, Womanizer, Fantasy for Her, The Cowgirl, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart sex toys market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart sex toys market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global smart sex toys market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart sex toys market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart sex toys market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart sex toys market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart sex toys market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global smart sex toys market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart sex toys market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By Type:

o Vibrators

o Massagers

o Stimulators

o Rings

o Others

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By End User:

o Male

o Female

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Smart Sex Toys Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of the global smart sex toys market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart sex toys manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global smart sex toys market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart sex toys market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________