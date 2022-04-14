New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Type, By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267893/?utm_source=GNW



The global smart kitchen hood market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to consumers’ rising personal disposable income in developing economies and rapid advances in technology leading to better quality and efficient kitchen appliances.



Modern kitchen appliances consist of features such as intelligent sensors, touch screens, intuitive control, and integrated extractor, etc., which encourages a positive purchase decision among consumers. Increased renovation activities and growing preference for modular kitchens owing to rising living standards of population across the globe fuels the market’s growth. Besides, extensive investment in R&D by market players to develop and offer customers exclusive ranges of kitchen appliances with more advanced features and designs are expected to propel the growth of the smart kitchen hood market. Growing awareness amongst consumers for better ventilation and removal of indoor air contaminants to keep the kitchen smoke- and odor-free are fueling the growth of the smart kitchen hood market. Rising penetration and proliferation of smart devices and growing need for connectivity are making the cooking experience surreal for the consumers, which is also contributing to the rising adoption of smart kitchen hoods. Changing lifestyle of consumers and their hectic schedules leave less time for consumers to clean the kitchen thoroughly, thus they are increasingly relying on kitchen hoods to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the kitchen, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart kitchen hood market. Besides, the booming e-commerce sector has enhanced the affordability and accessibility of smart kitchen hoods, which is expected to propel the global smart kitchen market growth in the coming years.

The global smart kitchen hood market is segmented by type, price range, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on the type, the market is divided into under cabinet, wall mount, island mount, and others.



Based on the distribution channel, the smart kitchen hood market is further divided into offline and online. The offline segment is expected to dominate the global smart kitchen hood market in the coming years due to factors such as consumers still prefer the touch-and-feel experience before purchasing over online mediums that offer greater convenience.

Major players operating in the global smart kitchen hood market include Robert Bosch Hausgeräte GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, General Electric Company, Dacor, Inc., SEG Hausgeräte GmbH, The Miele Group, Zephyr Ventilation, Somany Home Innovation Limited (Hindware Appliances), among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart kitchen hood market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart kitchen hood market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global smart kitchen hood market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart kitchen hood market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart kitchen hood market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart kitchen hood market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global smart kitchen hood market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global smart kitchen hood market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart kitchen hood market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Type:

o Under Cabinet

o Wall Mount

o Island Mount

o Others

• Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Price Range:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Smart Kitchen Hood Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of global smart kitchen hood market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart kitchen hood manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global smart kitchen hood market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart kitchen hood market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267893/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________