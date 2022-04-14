Global $900+ Mn Sports Equipment and Apparel Markets, 2022-2027: Rapid Growth of the Online Retail Platform & Increasing Trend for Rental Sports Equipment and Apparel

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Sports Type, Distribution Channel, End-User, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is estimated to be USD 620.08 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 902.7 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Limited, Amer Sports, Asics, Callaway Golf Company, Decathlon, Yonex Co., Ltd, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score.

The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Sports and Fitness Awareness

4.1.2 Public and Private Initiatives Towards Sports Activities and Events

4.1.3 Use of Sports Protection Equipment in Lowering the Magnitude of Injury

4.1.4 Increasing Trend for Rental Sports Equipment and Apparel

4.1.5 Rapid Growth of the Online Retail Platform

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Proclivity of Kids in Indoor Leisure Activities

4.2.2 High Pricing of Equipment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Need for Continued Development of Trendy Apparel

4.3.2 Increase in The Average Life Span of a Smartphone

4.3.3 Technological Advancement in Sports Equipment

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Rise in Terrorism and Political Influence on Sports Events



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment



7 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, By Sports Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bike

7.3 Outdoor

7.4 Tennis

7.5 Running

7.6 Fitness Equipment

7.7 Football Soccer

7.8 Winter Sports

7.9 Water Sports

7.10 Others



8 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Online

8.3 Offline



9 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, By End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Men

9.3 Women

9.4 Children



10 Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Academy

10.3 Training Centres

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Rental Shops

Company Profiles

Adidas AG

ANTA Sports Products Limited

Amer Sports

Asics

Callaway Golf Company

Decathlon

Escalade Inc.

Fanatics, Inc.

Feng Tay Enterprises Co., Ltd.

Fila Holdings Corp.

Fischer Sports

Frasers Group plc

GAP INC.

Gray-Nicolls

Gunn & Moore

Jako AG

Kappa

Li Ning Company Limited

Lululemon Athletica

Mizuno Corporation

New Balance

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Reebok International Limited

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Limited

Under Armour, Inc.

Wilson & Company, Inc

Yonex Co., Ltd

