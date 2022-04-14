New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Cooktops Market, By Type, By Number of Burners, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267892/?utm_source=GNW



The global smart cooktops market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the increasing penetration of smart devices and rising awareness about the use of smart cooktops.



Smart cooktops can be connected with smart dishwashers, smart refrigerators, smart microwaves, and other smart devices.Advancements in technology to enhance the cooking experience and growing need for connectivity are positively impacting the global smart cooktops market.



Growing disposable income and changing lifestyle preferences in developing economies are fueling the growth of the global smart cooktops market.Rapid urbanization and industrialization activities and launch of initiatives for transformation and the construction of smart cities by the leading authorities are anticipated to propel the growth of the global smart cooktops market during the forecast period.



Growing investments by market players in research and development activities for the development of innovative technologies and introduction of smart products with user-friendly features are driving the growth of global smart cooktops market. Smart cooktops provide a cost-effective solution to consumers and offer several advantages over conventional cooktops, which is expected to boost the growth of the global smart cooktops market in the forecast period. Emergence of a variety of models of smart cooktops that include features like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, remote setting of functions, voice-activated assistants, etc. Growing interest in cooking as a result of rising awareness through cooking shows is driving consumers’ interest in buying high-end kitchen equipment, thereby contemplating consumers to choose smart cooktops market.

The global smart cooktops market is segmented by type, number of burners, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape. Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the global smart cooktops market due to the early adoption of advanced technology by the region’s population and major market players.

Major players operating in the smart cooktops market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., GE Appliances, a Haier company, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Electrolux Home Products, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., BuzzFeed, Inc. (one Top), etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global smart cooktops market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global smart cooktops market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global smart cooktops market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global smart cooktops market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart cooktops market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart cooktops market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart cooktops market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global smart cooktops market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart cooktops market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Smart Cooktops Market, By Type:

o Gas Cooktop

o Induction Cooktop

o Hybrid Cooktop

• Smart Cooktops Market, By Number of Burners:

o Below 3

o 3-4

o More than 4

• Smart Cooktops Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Smart Cooktops Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of global smart cooktops market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Smart cooktops manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global smart cooktops market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart cooktops market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

