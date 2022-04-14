Poland Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 Featuring Vantage Data Centers and Microsoft

The "Poland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are just over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in Poland.

There are a number of new build Data Centre facilities planned for the Polish market, led by Vantage Data Centers, who are due to start the construction of a 20,000 m2 campus with the first phase to be launched at the end of 2021, and Microsoft is to establish a cloud availability zone in Poland, the first by a global CSP in the country.

The analyst forecasts the Polish Data Centre market to grow by over 60% over the coming four years, with power to increase by 54% over the same period.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Summary Box - Polish Data Centre Summary
  • Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Poland
  • The Key Polish Data Centre Provider Profiles
  • Polish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)
  • Polish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)
  • Polish Data Centre Power Costs (in Euro in kWH)
  • Key Polish Data Centre Clusters
  • Polish Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
  • Polish Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
  • Polish Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
  • The Key Trends in the Polish Data Centre Market
  • Polish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Microsoft

