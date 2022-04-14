Poland Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 Featuring Vantage Data Centers and Microsoft

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are just over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in Poland.



There are a number of new build Data Centre facilities planned for the Polish market, led by Vantage Data Centers, who are due to start the construction of a 20,000 m2 campus with the first phase to be launched at the end of 2021, and Microsoft is to establish a cloud availability zone in Poland, the first by a global CSP in the country.



The analyst forecasts the Polish Data Centre market to grow by over 60% over the coming four years, with power to increase by 54% over the same period.

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box - Polish Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Poland

The Key Polish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Polish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Polish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Polish Data Centre Power Costs (in Euro in kWH)

Key Polish Data Centre Clusters

Polish Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Polish Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Polish Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Polish Data Centre Market

Polish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Vantage Data Centers

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/530csf