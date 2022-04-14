Poland Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026 Featuring Vantage Data Centers and Microsoft

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland: Data Centre Landscape - 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
There are just over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in Poland.
There are a number of new build Data Centre facilities planned for the Polish market, led by Vantage Data Centers, who are due to start the construction of a 20,000 m2 campus with the first phase to be launched at the end of 2021, and Microsoft is to establish a cloud availability zone in Poland, the first by a global CSP in the country.
The analyst forecasts the Polish Data Centre market to grow by over 60% over the coming four years, with power to increase by 54% over the same period.
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box - Polish Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Poland
- The Key Polish Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Polish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Data Centre Power Costs (in Euro in kWH)
- Key Polish Data Centre Clusters
- Polish Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Polish Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- The Key Trends in the Polish Data Centre Market
- Polish Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Vantage Data Centers
- Microsoft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/530csf