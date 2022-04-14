New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ready Chicken Products Market, By Type, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267891/?utm_source=GNW



The global ready chicken products market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to consumers’ increasing personal disposable income and changes in their consumption habits.



Shifting consumer preference towards ready-to-eat foods owing to the busy lifestyle of students and working population and growing demand for minimally processed and additive-free foods with extended shelf-life are driving the growth of the global ready chicken products market.Easy availability of ready chicken products throughout the year and growing personal disposable income are expected to positively influence the global ready chicken products market.



Adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, increasing working women population, and rising nuclear families in urban areas are anticipated to propel the demand for ready chicken products during the forecast period.Market players are offering greater product offerings with rich ingredients and nutritional value to attract more customers, fueling the growth of the global chicken products market.



Ready to eat chicken products come in tightly air-packed packaging to keep the food fresh, and advancements in technology allow foods to be frozen at -30°C to -40°C to preserve the food products for a longer duration and keep intact the major attributes of chicken products such as flavor, color, texture, and taste. Rising internet penetration and increase in consumers’ spending capacity are further proliferating the growth of the ready chicken products market across the globe. The emergence of many online channels worldwide that provide products at affordable products and within the convenience of consumers’ homes is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global chicken products market. Young populations are preferring to eat affordable, healthy, and nutritious foods, which is increasing the demand for ready chicken products.

The global ready chicken products market is segmented based on type, product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, online, and others.



The online segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the global ready chicken products market owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising growth of e-commerce channels. Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share due to the growing target population in the region and rising awareness about ready meal products.

Major players operating in the global ready chicken products market are Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc. (Banquet), Foster Farms LLC, Butterball, LLC, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Home Market Foods, Inc., etc.



