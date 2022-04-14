Czech Republic Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Raised Floor Space to Grow by 35% with Power Rising by 33%

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Czech Republic Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are some forty third-party Data Centre facilities in the Czech Republic.



The analyst forecasts that the total Czech Republic Data Centre raised floor space is to grow by 35 percent over the four-year period to 2026 - and the power by 33 percent over the same period. Data Centre Revenues are to increase from a base of Euro 78 million at the beginning of 2022.

This new report covers the Czech Republic Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in the Czech Republic

Summary Box - Czech Republic Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Czech Republic

Key Czech Republic Data Centre Provider Profiles

Czech Republic Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Data Centre Power Costs - Euro in KWH

The Key Czech Republic Data Centre Clusters

Czech Republic Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Data Centre Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Czech Republic Public Cloud Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euros per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Czech Republic Data Centre Market

Czech Republic Data Centre Outlook

