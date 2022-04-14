New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Institutional Furniture Market, By Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267890/?utm_source=GNW



The global institutional furniture market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising expenditure capacity of people in emerging economies and the continuous infrastructural development activities.



Institutional furniture comprises seating, storage cabinets, desks, tables, etc., used in schools, colleges, healthcare facilities, and other spaces. Rising demands for ergonomically designed furniture and increased availability of aesthetically appealing and affordable furniture are some factors boosting institutional furniture adoption. Leading authorities are allocating funds to advance the infrastructure at different facilities and provide its citizens quality. With growing awareness regarding health and increased incidences of chronic as well as infectious diseases, the use of beds, waiting area furniture equipped with the latest technology, diagnostic room furniture, etc., is rapidly expanding. Thus, healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting institutional furniture to provide enhanced comfort and convenience to the patients during their visits, which is expected to fuel their market growth. The emergence of private and world-class schools has led to a greater demand for comfortable, aesthetically superior, and colorful furniture to provide enhanced experience to the students, which is expected to drive the global institutional market in the coming years. Rise in the number of public and private facilities as well as number of market players offering premium furniture products are driving the demand for institutional market. Growing number of online and offline sales channels providing institutional furniture at affordable prices and offering facilities like doorstep delivery are boosting the growth of global institutional furniture market.

The global institutional furniture market is segmented by type, end use, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on end use, the market is further divided into schools, universities, health, and others.



The schools segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global institutional furniture market owing to the rising demand for ergonomically designed furniture to provide comfort for children. Many schools across the globe are increasingly adopting desks and chairs with attached wheels and spacious cabinets to provide greater convenience for students, which is contributing to their dominance in the global institutional furniture market.

Major companies operating in the global institutional furniture market include Fleetwood Group, HNI Corporation, Herman Miller Inc., Steelcase Inc., Scholar Craft Products, Inc., Knoll Inc., Smith System Mfg. Co, VS America, Inc., Agati Furniture, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global institutional furniture market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global institutional furniture market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global institutional furniture market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global institutional furniture market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global institutional furniture market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global institutional furniture market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global institutional furniture market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global institutional furniture market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global institutional furniture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Institutional Furniture Market, By Type:

o Seating

o Storage

o Desks & Tables

o Others

• Institutional Furniture Market, By End Use:

o Schools

o Universities

o Health

o Others

• Institutional Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Institutional Furniture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global institutional furniture market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Institutional furniture manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to the global institutional furniture market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global institutional furniture market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

