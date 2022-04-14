Global Fabric Moisture Management Technology Market Report 2022

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moisture Management Technologies: Innovation in Performance and Comfort" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Moisture management is the process of transporting moisture in the form of perspiration away from the skin to the outer surface of a garment where it can evaporate.
As such, moisture management is a key factor in efforts to maximise wearer comfort during physical activity. Originally, garments incorporating moisture management technologies were designed specifically for individuals who regularly engage in strenuous physical activity, such as extreme athletes, firefighters and the military.
However, given the comfort which they provide, moisture management garments are proving to be increasingly popular in applications which are less technical, such as athleisure apparel, loungewear and sleepwear. Much research effort has been concentrated in recent years on enhancing the functionality of moisture management technologies, and the latest innovations in moisture management fabrics boast additional properties such as antimicrobial efficacy, odour control and ultraviolet (UV) protection.
One of the most exciting developments in this field has been the introduction of fabrics which provide a cooling sensation as well as transporting moisture. In the years ahead, the pace of development is likely to accelerate as fabric and garment manufacturers compete to enhance the comfort properties of their product offerings further.
There will be a significant increase in the affordability, availability and choice of multifunctional garments, and this should foster continued growth in the market for moisture management fabrics.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
INTRODUCTION
ROLE OF MOISTURE MANAGEMENT IN FABRICS AND APPAREL
- Thermoregulation
- Base layer
- Middle layer
- Outer layer
- Controlling the weight of perspiration which builds up in a garment
- Reducing the incidence of blisters and chafing when skin becomes wet
- Minimising the proliferation of microorganisms
MOISTURE TRANSPORT IN FABRICS
- Factors affecting moisture transport
- Weight or thickness
- Fibre fineness
- Fibre types
- Special finishes
- Breathability
FIBRES FOR MOISTURE MANAGEMENT
- Polyester
- Polypropylene
- Polyamide
- Silk
- Merino wool
- Cotton
- Blends
DESIGN OF MOISTURE MANAGEMENT GARMENTS
- Body mapping technology
- adidas: Body-Mapping
- adidas: Flow-Mapping
- Hohenstein: comfort mapping technology
TEST METHODS FOR ASSESSING MOISTURE MANAGEMENT IN FABRICS
- AATCC Test Method 195-2017: Test Method for Liquid Moisture Management Properties of Textile Fabrics
- Sweating thermal manikin tests
APPLICATIONS OF MOISTURE MANAGEMENT FABRICS IN APPAREL
- Sportswear
- Active outdoor apparel
- Flame resistant apparel
- Other applications
INNOVATIONS IN MOISTURE MANAGEMENT FABRICS, FIBRES, FINISHES, MEMBRANES, THREADS AND TREATMENTS
- American & Efird (A&E): Anefil Nylon DRY
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo: VaporCool
- Cocona: 37.5 Technology
- Columbia Sportswear: Omni-Wick EVAP
- Coolcore: Coolcore
- Cotton Incorporated: TransDRY
- Cotton Incorporated: Wicking Windows
- Devan Chemicals: BI-OME Quick Dry
- Devan Chemicals: Moov&Cool
- Devan Chemicals: Odour Breakdown
- Devan Chemicals: Passerelle SQD+
- drirelease: drirelease
- HeiQ: HeiQ Adaptive AC-06
- NanoTex: Dry Inside
- Nike: Dri-FIT
- Osmotex: Hydro_Bot
- Polartec: Power Dry
- Schoeller Textil: 3XDRY
- Schoeller Textil: c_change
- Teijin Frontier: adaptive fabric
- The Lycra Company: Coolmax
- Under Armour: HeatGear
- Unifi: Sorbtek
- X-Bionic: 3D Bionic Sphere System
OUTLOOK
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhfr1m