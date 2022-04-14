Global Fabric Moisture Management Technology Market Report 2022

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Moisture Management Technologies: Innovation in Performance and Comfort" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Moisture management is the process of transporting moisture in the form of perspiration away from the skin to the outer surface of a garment where it can evaporate.

As such, moisture management is a key factor in efforts to maximise wearer comfort during physical activity. Originally, garments incorporating moisture management technologies were designed specifically for individuals who regularly engage in strenuous physical activity, such as extreme athletes, firefighters and the military.



However, given the comfort which they provide, moisture management garments are proving to be increasingly popular in applications which are less technical, such as athleisure apparel, loungewear and sleepwear. Much research effort has been concentrated in recent years on enhancing the functionality of moisture management technologies, and the latest innovations in moisture management fabrics boast additional properties such as antimicrobial efficacy, odour control and ultraviolet (UV) protection.



One of the most exciting developments in this field has been the introduction of fabrics which provide a cooling sensation as well as transporting moisture. In the years ahead, the pace of development is likely to accelerate as fabric and garment manufacturers compete to enhance the comfort properties of their product offerings further.

There will be a significant increase in the affordability, availability and choice of multifunctional garments, and this should foster continued growth in the market for moisture management fabrics.



Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY



INTRODUCTION



ROLE OF MOISTURE MANAGEMENT IN FABRICS AND APPAREL

Thermoregulation

Base layer

Middle layer

Outer layer

Controlling the weight of perspiration which builds up in a garment

Reducing the incidence of blisters and chafing when skin becomes wet

Minimising the proliferation of microorganisms

MOISTURE TRANSPORT IN FABRICS

Factors affecting moisture transport

Weight or thickness

Fibre fineness

Fibre types

Special finishes

Breathability

FIBRES FOR MOISTURE MANAGEMENT

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Silk

Merino wool

Cotton

Blends

DESIGN OF MOISTURE MANAGEMENT GARMENTS

Body mapping technology

adidas: Body-Mapping

adidas: Flow-Mapping

Hohenstein: comfort mapping technology

TEST METHODS FOR ASSESSING MOISTURE MANAGEMENT IN FABRICS

AATCC Test Method 195-2017: Test Method for Liquid Moisture Management Properties of Textile Fabrics

Sweating thermal manikin tests

APPLICATIONS OF MOISTURE MANAGEMENT FABRICS IN APPAREL

Sportswear

Active outdoor apparel

Flame resistant apparel

Other applications

INNOVATIONS IN MOISTURE MANAGEMENT FABRICS, FIBRES, FINISHES, MEMBRANES, THREADS AND TREATMENTS

American & Efird (A&E): Anefil Nylon DRY

Ahlstrom-Munksjo: VaporCool

Cocona: 37.5 Technology

Columbia Sportswear: Omni-Wick EVAP

Coolcore: Coolcore

Cotton Incorporated: TransDRY

Cotton Incorporated: Wicking Windows

Devan Chemicals: BI-OME Quick Dry

Devan Chemicals: Moov&Cool

Devan Chemicals: Odour Breakdown

Devan Chemicals: Passerelle SQD+

drirelease: drirelease

HeiQ: HeiQ Adaptive AC-06

NanoTex: Dry Inside

Nike: Dri-FIT

Osmotex: Hydro_Bot

Polartec: Power Dry

Schoeller Textil: 3XDRY

Schoeller Textil: c_change

Teijin Frontier: adaptive fabric

The Lycra Company: Coolmax

Under Armour: HeatGear

Unifi: Sorbtek

X-Bionic: 3D Bionic Sphere System

OUTLOOK



