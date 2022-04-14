Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS 14.04.2022

English Estonian

The annual general meeting of shareholders of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was held on 14 April 2022 in in the Radisson Collection Hotel Conference Center (2nd floor, Tallinn, Rävala 3).



A total of 141 shareholders attended the meeting representing 3 505 510 votes. This means 69,11 % of the total votes were represented. Of the participants, 17 shareholders representing 63 620 votes, i.e., 1,25% of all votes attached to the shares, cast their votes electronically before the meeting in accordance with the electronic voting procedure announced in the invitation to the meeting. The meeting therefore had a quorum.

The decisions of the annual general meeting were as follows:

Approval of the Fund's annual report for 2021 and remuneration report With 3 505 184, i.e. 99,99 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to approve the annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for the financial year 2021 and the remuneration report in the form submitted to the meeting.

Distribution of profit



With 3 505 184, i.e. 99,99 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to approve the profit distribution proposal. The consolidated net profit of the 2021 financial year of the fund is 13,099 thousand euros. To distribute the undistributed profit as at 31 December 2021 in the total amount of 28,412 thousand euros as follows:

Transfers to the reserve capital: 660 thousand euros.

Profit to be distributed between the shareholders (net dividend): 4,058 thousand euros (80 euro cents per share).

Transfers to other reserves shall not be made and profit shall not be used for any other purposes.

Amount of undistributed profit after transfers is 23,694 thousand euros.

The list of shareholders entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 28.04.2022 (record date) as at the end of the working day of the registrar of the settlement system of the fund’s securities. Therefore, the date of change in the rights attaching to shares (ex-date) is 27.04.2022. As of this date a person who acquired shares is not entitled to dividends for the 2021 financial year. Dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on 06.05.2022 by way of bank transfer to the shareholder’s bank account.

Remuneration Principles

With 3 505 069, i.e. 99,96 % votes in favour, the shareholders decided to approve the principles of remuneration of the members of the management board of the fund as submitted to the general meeting.



The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available on the fund's website ( https://eref.ee/investorile/uldkoosolekud/ ) not later than 7 days after the meeting.

The video recording of the general meeting can be viewed via website of the fund ( https://eref.ee/investorile/uldkoosolekud/ ) seven days, i.e. until 21.04.2022.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee