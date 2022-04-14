European Dermatology Excimer Laser Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Dermatology Excimer Laser Market By Product, By Application, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is expected to witness market growth of 12.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Excimer 308nm laser, a type of targeted phototherapy provides particular wavelengths of ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. With the help of these lasers, clinicians provide UVB light to the affected skin part while surrounding healthy skin tissues are not affected. Excimer lasers can be customized and have various handpieces that allow vends to deliver a particular degree of UV wavelengths required by every patient. These lasers have been beneficial in the treatment of skin disorders including vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and others, with high efficacy and low recurrence rates.

The region is flourishing as the people residing in the region are moving to modernized and advanced treatment options. The regional dermatology excimer laser market is expected to be driven by the rise in the popularity of laser therapy for the treatment of skin disorders and the high availability of modern technology. Moreover, the governments in the regional countries are focusing on the health of their citizens; hence they are putting high investments in upgrading healthcare infrastructure.

Moreover, the popularity of laser treatment has been increased due to the rising awareness among the regional population about maintaining their health. Further, the laser treatment requires no cuts on the body which will increase its adoption rate among the masses.

The Germany market dominated the Europe Dermatology Excimer Laser Market by Country in 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $49.5 million by 2027. The UK market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The France market is expected to experience a CAGR of 16.8% during (2021 - 2027).

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers, Hand-held Excimer Lasers, and Table top Excimer Lasers. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, Vitiligo, Allergic Rhinitis, Alopecia Areata, and Other Applications. Based on countries, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd., Alma Lasers (Sisram Medical Ltd.), The Daavlin Company, Lumenis, Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Fotona d.o.o., Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development co., Ltd., and DEKA Research & Development Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wq1ca7