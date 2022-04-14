New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Furniture Market, By Type, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267886/?utm_source=GNW



The global commercial furniture market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the increasing commercial activities around the world in hospitals, schools, colleges and the rise in market players providing comfortable commercial furniture in unique designs, colors, and models to accommodate the growing needs of the population.



Businesses are increasingly investing in commercial furniture products to enhance the aesthetics of their property and offer ergonomic seating facilities to visitors, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global commercial furniture market in the coming years.The rising number of corporate offices, commercial zones, and IT parks in developing countries is boosting the demand for commercial furniture.



Besides, organizations are heavily investing in quality commercial furniture products to increase the employees’ productivity, fuel social interaction, and build a comfortable office environment.Technological advancements to develop intelligent furniture products and surging demand for smart workplace furniture are also contributing to the growth of the global commercial furniture market.



Rising investments to replace the existing furniture with advanced ones and increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyles creating a need for furniture supporting better posture are accelerating the growth of the global commercial furniture market. Growing tourism activities across the globe are creating a high demand for commercial furniture in hotels, restaurants, cafés, and pubs, which is anticipated to drive the demand for commercial furniture in the coming years. Furthermore, online sales channels are offering lucrative discounts and offers to consumers while providing them the convenience of quick doorstep delivery, which is expected to boost the global commercial furniture market.

The global commercial furniture market is segmented by type, end use, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competition landscape.Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share in the global commercial furniture market during the forecast period.



Many key players in the commercial furniture market are entering collaborations with e-commerce retail stores and strengthening distribution networks due to the exponential rise in commercial properties and employment in the service sector.

Major players operating in the global commercial furniture market are Okamura Corporation, HNI Corporation, Herman Miller Inc., Haworth Inc., Global Furniture Group, Steelcase Inc., Knoll Inc., Kimball International, 9to5 Seating, KOKUYO Co. Ltd, etc.



In this report, global commercial furniture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Commercial Furniture Market, By Type:

o Seating

o Storage

o Desks & Tables

o Workstation

o Beds

o Others

• Commercial Furniture Market, By End Use:

o Office

o Education

o HoReCa

o Health

o Others

• Commercial Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Commercial Furniture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



