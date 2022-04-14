Insights on the Green Technology and Sustainability Global Market to 2030 - Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change and Air Pollution Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Green technology, also known as sustainable technology, protects the environment by using various forms of sustainable energy. Some of the best examples of green technologies include solar panels, LED lighting, wind energy, electric vehicle, vertical farming, and composting. In addition, various countries across the globe are using green technology to manage and recycle waste materials obtained from industries and household. Furthermore, green technology helps organizations to reduce emission, converse water, reduce waste, and consume less energy than conventional technology. These benefits associated with sustainable technology significantly propels its adoption across the globe.



Surge in environmental awareness and increase in concerns among organizations & individuals about global warming acts as the key driving forces of the global green technology and sustainability market. Moreover, rise in adoption of radio frequency identification (RFID) sensors that curbs carbon emissions and increase in consumer & industrial interest for use of clean energy resources are among some of the major factors expected to boost growth of the market in the coming years. However, high product and solution cost associated with green technology and sustainability solutions is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. On the contrary, favorable government and private initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion if the global market during the forecast period.



The global green technology and sustainability market is segmented into technology, application, and region. By technology, the market is bifurcated into Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence & analytics, digital twin, cybersecurity, and blockchain. On the basis of application, it is divided into green building, carbon footprint management, weather monitoring & forecasting, air and water pollution monitoring, forest monitoring, crop monitoring, soil condition/moisture monitoring, water purification, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the green technology and sustainability market include CropX Inc., Enablon France SA, Enviance Inc., General Electric, Hortau Inc., IBM Corporation, LO3 Energy, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Trace Genomics, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global green technology and sustainability market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global market is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the global green technology and sustainability market

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in environmental awareness and concerns

3.4.1.2. Increase in use of RFID sensors

3.4.1.3. Increase in consumer & industrial interest for the use of clean energy resources

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High product and solution cost associated with green technology and sustainability solutions

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Initiatives to tackle climate change and air pollution

3.5. Impact of government regulations on the global green technology and sustainability market

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on green technology and sustainability market

3.6.1. Impact on market size

3.6.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.6.3. Economic impact

3.6.4. Strategies to tackle negative impact

3.6.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.2. Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Cloud Computing

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Digital Twin

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Cybersecurity

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

4.7. Blockchain

4.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Green Building

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Carbon Footprint Management

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Forest Monitoring

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Crop Monitoring

5.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.3. Market analysis, by country

5.8. Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

5.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.8.3. Market analysis, by country

5.9. Water Purification

5.9.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.9.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.9.3. Market analysis, by country

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.10.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.10.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GREEN TECHNOLOGY AND SUSTAINABILITY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2020

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Competitive dashboard

7.4. Patent analysis

7.4.1. By region (2004-2019)

7.4.2. By applicant



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. CROPX INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. ENABLON (SUBSIDIARY OF WALTERS KLUWERS)

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. ENVIANCE (ACQUIRED BY CORITY)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. Business performance

8.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. HORTAU

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. R&D expenditure

8.6.7. Business performance

8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. LO3 ENERGY

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. ORACLE CORPORATION

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executive

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. R&D expenditure

8.8.7. Business performance

8.9. TRACE GENOMICS, INC.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ba04er