Team Cymru Announces Pure Signal™ Orbit, a New Attack Surface Management Solution to Transform the Way Organizations Manage Digital Business Risk

LAKE MARY, Fla., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team Cymru, a leader in digital risk management solutions, today announced the release of Pure Signal™ Orbit, the industry's first and only attack surface management (ASM) solution to blend external ASM, vulnerabilities management, and cyber threats, comprehensively addressing both business and IT risk from a single solution.

By enriching cyber threat and digital risk information with business metrics, Pure Signal™ Orbit uniquely enables organizations to make better risk-based decisions in real-time, protecting themselves financially from direct threats and third-party risks.

"The current approach to Attack Surface Management falls short of what modern organizations need: contextual awareness," said Rabbi Rob Thomas, CEO of Team Cymru. "Organizations are increasingly suffering from a lack of visibility, threat intelligence sensory overload, and suffocating from ineffective tools. As a result, they struggle to discover, classify, prioritize, and manage internet-facing assets, which not only leaves them vulnerable to attack, but also incapable of defending their organization proactively. The goal of Orbit is to enable all organizations to holistically manage digital business risks."

Founded in 2005, Team Cymru's commercial customers are typically highly risk-averse, internationally recognizable global brands. Their unrivaled partner and community network extends to over 143 CSIRT teams in 86 countries, in addition to a global community that helps keep the internet safe across the globe. Through this breadth and depth of visibility, the company realized the increasing demand for combining both ASM and threat intelligence.

"Log4j demonstrated to the world just how little organizations knew about their external IT assets," said Thomas. "Organizations own upwards of 400% more IT assets than they realize because they lack visibility. They simply have no data, or it's held in a spreadsheet. We believe to achieve true 360 visibility into one's own assets, as well as the business-impacting dependencies of third- and fourth-party assets, ASM and threat intelligence must be combined to empower security with real-time threat detection capabilities to defend their organization proactively and mitigate business risk."

According to a report by Enterprise Strategy Group, 69% of organizations admit they had experienced at least one cyberattack that started through the exploit of an unknown or unmanaged internet-facing asset, including software, cloud-based workloads, user accounts, and IoT devices. Unlike other ASM methods, Orbit's real-time matching of IT assets with vulnerabilities and threat intelligence can help solve this problem by creating a dynamic view of what is impacting an organization right now. In addition, the solution can identify vulnerabilities in the infrastructure and can integrate threat intelligence, and identify third-party risks and dependencies.

The integrated view helps security and risk teams quickly get control over their known and unknown assets and identify hidden risks that are undetectable using existing methods or other solutions in the market. Pure Signal™ Orbit automates complex processes of discovering, identifying, and mapping an organization's attack surface, freeing up time for IT resources to focus on what really matters to the business.

"We are excited about the power of Team Cymru's Orbit because it enables us to accelerate the discovery and identification of risks in our attack surface," said Sharon Weiss, CTO and General Manager of Minute Media. "What is especially valuable is the addition of real-time vulnerability detection and in-line threat intelligence, enabling our security team to visualize and manage security risks in a single place."

"As a long-time analyst in attack surface management, I can say Team Cymru's leadership in the space is extremely impressive," said Brad LaPorte, former Gartner Analyst, Partner at High Tide Advisors. "Team Cymru continues to be the most trusted and largest single source of data available on IT assets and IP enabled devices, and has long been the data others rely on. Orbit is the first example of what the future of attack surface management will look like."

For more information on PureSignal™ Orbit, please visit: https://team-cymru.com/products/pure-signal-orbit-external-attack-surface-management/

About Team Cymru

Since 2005, Team Cymru's mission has been to save and improve lives by working with security teams around the world, enabling them to track and disrupt the most advanced bad actors and malevolent infrastructures. The company delivers comprehensive visibility into global cyber threats and is the key source of intelligence for many cyber security and threat intelligence vendors. Enterprise security teams rely on our Pure Signal™ platform to close detection gaps, accelerate incident response, and detect threats and vulnerabilities across entire enterprises and third-party ecosystems. Its Community Services division provides no-cost threat detection, DDoS mitigation, and threat intelligence to network operators, hosting providers, and more than 143 CSIRT teams across 86+ countries. For more information, visit https://team-cymru.com/.

Media Contact

Holly Hitchcock

Holly@gofrontlines.com

Related Images











Image 1: Team Cymru









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment