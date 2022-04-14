InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Rakovina Therapeutics and its Presentation of Preclinical Data Supporting Potential Broad Anticancer Activity of kt-4000 Series at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSXV:RKV), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies, presented at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video, which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Rakovina” in the search box.

The AACR Annual Meeting, held from April 8th to 13th in New Orleans, is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. The Annual Meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions worldwide.

Rakovina’s presentation, entitled “Evaluation of a Novel Class of Bifunctional DNA Alkylating PARP Inhibitors,” was delivered during the Combination Therapeutics session on April 11, 2022, highlighting pre-clinical research related to its novel kt-4000 series. The poster presentation will be available on the company’s website.

Rakovina Therapeutics was established in 2020 to develop new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. DNA damage response mutations are the hallmarks of many cancers, which are one of the leading causes of death. Many cancers harbor a defect in natural DNA damage response mechanisms that allow tumor cells to evade the human immune system and grow unchecked into life-threatening malignancies.

kt-4000 represents a novel class of small molecule drug candidates that combine potent inhibition of polyADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) with DNA alkylating functionality in a single molecule. PARP is a key enzyme in the base-excision repair (BER) pathway, which is an important DNA-damage response mechanism involved in the repair of DNA single-strand breaks. Cells that are deficient in other repair mechanisms, such as homologous recombination (HR) repair, become highly dependent on BER for survival.

PARP inhibitors are important targeted cancer therapies that take advantage of HR-deficient cell’s dependence on BER. FDA-approved PARP inhibitors have become important in the treatment of HR-deficient tumors such as BRCA-mutant breast and ovarian cancers.

Dr. Mads Daugaard, president and chief scientific officer, stated: “The data presented at the AACR meeting demonstrate that kt-4000 series compounds provide, in a single molecule, potent DNA-damage, inhibition of repair and cell-cycle arrest similar to what was observed in prior laboratory studies employing two separate treatments. Furthermore, the anti-cancer mechanism observed appears to be distinct from FDA-approved PARP-inhibitors suggesting the potential for broad utility of drug candidates derived from this class.”

The company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies.

The shares are currently trading at $0.18. For more information, please visit the company’s website www.RakovinaTherapeutics.com , contact David Hyman, CFO, at 403-613-1453 or by email at info@RakovinaTherapetics.com . For investor relations email IR@RakovinaTherapeutics.com .

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Rakovina Therapeutics has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services, is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which, together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.