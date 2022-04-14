New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area, By Vehicle Type, By Platform, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267884/?utm_source=GNW



The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is projected to register a formidable CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The growth can be attributed to the rising production and sales of automobiles and the growing number of platforms providing automotive repair and maintenance services.



Besides, increasing penetration of smart devices and the internet are contributing to the expanding consumer base for automotive repair and maintenance services, which is boosting their market growth.Increasing ownership of vehicles with rising disposable income across emerging as well as developed regions are supporting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.



Hefty investments by market players to develop innovative solutions and the launch of more advanced solutions to enhance convenience and comfort are boosting the growth of the global online automotive repair and maintenance service market.Market players are investing in R&D initiatives to provide high-quality and reliable repair and maintenance services, which is anticipated to boost their market growth.



Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the globe, owing to the growing environmental awareness and stringent norms by the government, are attracting customers to avail the automotive repair and maintenance service without visiting the store physically, which is attributing to the market growth. The launch of advanced automotive diagnostic tools and equipment and the rising use of data analysis tools, software, and big data technology to increase the efficiency of vehicles are anticipated to drive the automotive repair and maintenance service market in the coming years.

The global online automotive repair and maintenance service market is divided into service area, vehicle type, platform, regional distribution, and company. Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the automotive repair & maintenance service market during the forecast period, driven by the rising number of parc vehicles in the region.

Major companies operating in the global automotive repair and maintenance service market are Targetone Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (Go Mechanic), AAMCO Transmissions Inc., CARSTAR Franchising, Inc., Tuffy Associates Corporation (Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center, Christian Brothers Automotive, Maaco Franchising, Inc., etc. Major players are introducing new services and digital tools to strengthen their market presence in the global automotive repair and maintenance service market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global online automotive repair and maintenance service market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Service Area:

o Automotive Mechanical and Electrical Parts

o Automotive Body Parts, Tire, Paint, Interior Parts, Glass

o Other Automotive Repair and Maintenance

• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Two-Wheeler

o Passenger Car

o LCV

o M&HCV

• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Platform:

o Website

o App

o Both

• Online Automotive Repair And Maintenance Service Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive repair and maintenance market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Online automotive repair and maintenance service provider manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global online automotive repair and maintenance market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



