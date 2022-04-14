The Worldwide Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Industry is Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket by Aftermarket (New Wheel Replacement & Refurbished Wheel Fitment), Vehicle (PC, CV), Coating, Material, Rim Size (13-15 Inch, 16-18 Inch, 19-21 Inch, Above 21 Inch), Product, Distribution & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive wheels aftermarket market is estimated to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.5% to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2027.

Increased demand for lightweight materials will boost the automotive wheels aftermarket. However, maintaining a balance between performance, cost, and weight creates a hurdle for the growth of the automotive wheels aftermarket.



Stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings will propel the growth of powdered coating during the forecast period



The powdered coating segment is the fastest and largest growing segment of the automotive wheels aftermarket. Powdered coatings are ecofriendly and are anticipated to experience rapid growth because of unique features such as high corrosion resistance, chipping, high-quality finish, and abrasion. It also offers protection from moisture, heat, and chemicals. Further, these powdered coatings emit only a small amount of VOCs. The key factors driving the growth of the powder coating segment are reduced wastage and increasingly stringent environmental regulations for zero or non-VOC coatings.



North America is expected to record the largest market during the forecast period



North America is the largest automotive wheels aftermarket. North America is home to leading vehicle manufacturers such as Ford Motor Company, General Motors, and Tesla. The North American automotive industry has witnessed rapid development because of favorable policies adopted by the governments in the manufacturing sector. The US is estimated to account for the largest share of the North American automotive wheels aftermarket during the forecast period.

Players such as Maxion Wheels, Superior Industries, Accuride Corporation, Howmet Aerospace, Central Motor Wheels of America, Prime Wheel Corporation, Topy America, Inc etc, are few of the key and leading automotive wheel manufacturers across the globe. The US automotive industry is highly inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of high-performance and fuel-efficient vehicles. Factors such as stringent emission norms and rising demand for vehicle dynamics are expected to propel the automotive wheels aftermarket in North America



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket

4.2 North America to Lead Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket

4.3 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type

4.4 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Material Type

4.5 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Coating Type

4.6 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Aftermarket Type

4.7 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Rim Size

4.8 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Product Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Improved Vehicle Dynamics and Increased Demand for Lightweight Materials to Boost Wheel Aftermarket

5.2.1.2 Large Organized and Unorganized Aftermarkets for Wheels

5.2.1.3 Rising Number of Car Enthusiasts

5.2.1.4 Gradual Growth of Average Miles Driven

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advanced Materials, Use of Lightweight Alloys, and New Compositions

5.2.3.2 Indirect Impact on Aftermarket with Changing Regulatory Environment to Reduce Carbon Footprint

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Engineering Barriers in Use of Lightweight Materials

5.2.4.2 Balance Between Performance, Cost, and Weight

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Case Study

5.7.1 Corrosion-Resistant Steel Armor Coating Technology of Accuride

5.7.2 Steel Armor Coating Technology

5.7.3 Scope of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Wheel Rims for Formula Student Racecars

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.9 Regulatory Overview

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.11 Trends and Disruptions in Automotive Wheels Aftermarket

5.12 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket: COVID-19 Impact

5.13 Scenario Analysis

5.14 List of Conferences & Events

5.15 List of Conferences & Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Aftermarket Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Assumptions

6.1.2 Research Methodology

6.2 New Wheel Replacement

6.2.1 North America to Lead New Wheel Replacement Market

6.3 Refurbished Wheel Fitment

6.3.1 Growing Demand for Aesthetics to Boost Demand for Refurbished Wheel Fitment

6.4 Key Primary Insights

7 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Coating Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Operational Data

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Research Methodology

7.2 Liquid Coating

7.2.1 Waterborne

7.2.2 Solvent-Borne

7.3 Powdered Coating

7.3.1 Low Bake

7.3.2 High Bake

7.4 Key Primary Insights

8 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Operational Data

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Research Methodology

8.2 Alloy

8.2.1 High Durability and Tensile Strength to Boost Demand for Alloy

8.3 Steel

8.3.1 North America to Lead Steel Segment Between 2022 and 2027

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Improved Efficiency and Comfort to Fuel Demand for Carbon Fiber During Forecast Period

8.5 Key Primary Insights

9 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Rim Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Operational Data

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.1.3 Research Methodology

9.2 13-15 Inch

9.2.1 Increasing Fuel Efficiency to Boost Demand for 13-15 Inch Wheels

9.3 16-18 Inch

9.3.1 Powerful Acceleration to Drive Demand for 16-18 Inch Wheels

9.4 19-21 Inch

9.4.1 Increasing Preference of Enthusiasts for Larger Wheels to Increase Demand for 19-21 Inch Wheels

9.5 Above 21 Inch

9.5.1 High Traction and Powerful Performance to Raise Demand for Above 21 Inch Wheels

9.6 Key Primary Insights

10 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Operational Data

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Research Methodology

10.2 Commercial Vehicles

10.2.1 Increasing Use of Lightweight Wheels in Commercial Vehicles to Boost Demand

10.3 Passenger Cars

10.3.1 Growing Demand for Fuel Efficiency and Government Legislations to Boost Passenger Car Wheels Aftermarket

10.4 Key Primary Insights

11 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Product Type

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Assumptions

11.2 High-Performance Wheels

11.3 Regular Wheels

11.4 Key Primary Insights

12 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Distribution Channel

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Retailers

12.3 Wholesale and Distribution

12.4 Key Primary Insights

13 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 New Product Developments

14.3.2 Deals

14.3.3 Others

14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.4.1 Stars

14.4.2 Emerging Leaders

14.4.3 Pervasive Companies

14.4.4 Participants

14.5 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

14.5.1 Progressive Companies

14.5.2 Responsive Companies

14.5.3 Dynamic Companies

14.5.4 Starting Blocks

14.6 Automotive Wheels Aftermarket, Stakeholders Map

14.7 Who Supplies Whom Data

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Maxion Wheels

15.2 Ronal Group

15.3 Borbet GmbH

15.4 Enkei Corporation

15.5 Superior Industries

15.6 Howmet Aerospace

15.7 The Carlstar Group

15.8 Cm Wheels

15.9 Central Motor Wheel of America

15.10 Accuride Corporation

15.11 Other Key Players

15.11.1 Vossen Wheels

15.11.2 Konig

15.11.3 Tsw Alloy Wheels

15.11.4 Forgiato

15.11.5 Oz Group

15.11.6 Aez Group

15.11.7 Status Alloy Wheels

15.11.8 Beyern Wheels

15.11.9 Work Wheels

15.11.10 Zhengxing Wheel Group

15.11.11 Zumbo Wheels

15.11.12 Jian Sin Industrial Co. Ltdzhengxing Wheel Group

15.11.13 Bbs Kraftfahrzeugtechnik

15.11.14 Rays Engineering

16 Analyst's Recommendations

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbstxn

