New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Vehicle Market, By Propulsion, By Vehicle Type, By Drive Type, By Transmission Type, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267882/?utm_source=GNW



The global green vehicle market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rise in environmental concerns and supportive government policies, tax rebates, and subsidies for the adoption of green vehicles.



Green vehicles can be defined as vehicles that utilize alternate fuels, which produce fewer carbon emissions and are less harmful to the environment.Natural gas vehicles, battery electric vehicles, clean diesel vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, flex-fuel vehicles, and hydrogen vehicles are all different types of green vehicles.



Increasing penetration of diesel-or gas-powered vehicles is contributing to the rising pollution in the environment, leading to rapid climatic changes caused by global warming.Hence, many countries have pledged to reduce vehicular emissions by encouraging the adoption of green vehicles among consumers.



As consumers are becoming eco-conscious, they are rapidly adopting electric or green vehicles to reduce their carbon footprint. Fluctuating oil prices and the emergence of fuel-efficient technologies are also contributing to the growing demand for green vehicles, which is supporting their market growth. Stringent emission norms and regulations for conventional gas-powered vehicles to reduce vehicular emissions are also contributing to the growing adoption of green vehicles. Market players are increasingly investing in research and development activities to produce green vehicles that produce less carbon and upgrade the existing infrastructure of greenhouse technology. Besides, manufacturers are focusing on the production of downsized engines with large battery capacity to achieve high fuel efficiency, which is expected to support the growth of the green vehicles market.

The global green vehicle market is segmented into propulsion, vehicle type, drive type, transmission type, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global green vehicle market is divided into two-wheeler, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCV), medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), and OTR.



The passenger car segment is expected to dominate the global green vehicle market owing to the introduction of affordable models and low maintenance costs compared to luxury vehicles.

Major players dominating the global green vehicle market are Honda Motor Company Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, General Motors Company, Subaru Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Daimler AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global green vehicle market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global green vehicle market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global green vehicle market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global green vehicle market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global green vehicle market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global green vehicle market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global green vehicle market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global green vehicle market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global green vehicle market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Green Vehicle Market, By Propulsion:

o Hybrid

o Electric

o Hydrogen Fuel

o Gas

o Clean Diesel

o Flexible Fuel

• Green Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Two-Wheeler

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

o OTR

• Green Vehicle Market, By Drive Type:

o FWD

o RWD

o AWD

• Green Vehicle Market, By Transmission Type:

o Automatic

o Manual

• Green Vehicle Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of global green vehicles market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Green vehicle manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global green vehicles market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global green vehicle market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267882/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________