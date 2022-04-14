New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric 4 Wheel Drive Car Market, By Propulsion, By Vehicle Type, By Battery Capacity, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267881/?utm_source=GNW



The global electric 4 wheel drive car market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the increasing demands for luxury cars and the rising penetration of electric vehicles.



Besides, growing development in the 4 wheel drive car system and increasing investments by leading automotive OEMs are expected to boost the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.Additionally, rising environmental concerns, advancements in charging technologies, and decreasing prices of batteries are further propelling the demand for the electric 4 wheel drive car market worldwide.



Governments are increasingly investing in electric mobility to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles by providing subsidies and tax rebates to consumers, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.The increased consumer spending capacity of the population in emerging countries and growing environmental awareness are some of the driving factors for the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.



Market players are launching many new models with excellent maneuverability and affordable price options, which is expected to propel the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market. Earlier, the electric drive car system used to be available only in luxury cars, but now many automotive companies are introducing hybrid electric vehicles and passenger cars, which is boosting their adoption. Enhanced versatility, performance, and better handling of the cars are expected to boost the sales of sports utility vehicles around the globe, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of the electric 4 wheel drive car market. Rapid developments in electric battery infrastructure and low maintenance costs of four-wheeler vehicles are accelerating the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market. Higher costs involved with the initial investments and performance constraints could hamper the growth of the global electric 4 wheel drive car market.

The global electric 4 wheel drive car market is segmented based on propulsion, vehicle type, battery capacity, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global electric 4 wheel drive car market is divided into hatchback, sedan and SUV.



The hatchback segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the global electric 4 wheel drive car market due to the increased affordability than their counterparts.

Major players operating in the global electric 4 wheel drive market include Volkswagen Group, BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Daimler AG, Tesla INC, Toyota Motor Company, etc.



