Global Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Vehicle Type, By Demand Category, By Material, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

The global automotive synchronizer market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the strict government regulations for ensuring vehicle safety and the growing use of advanced technologies in the vehicle manufacturing process.



An automotive synchronizer improves the vehicle performance by making the rides smoother, even on rough terrains and sharp cuts.Besides, it also enhances the vehicle’s longevity, making them rigid and durable.



Increased spending expenditure of consumers has led to an increased demand for automobiles with advanced features, which is expected to boost the growth of the automotive synchronizer market.Rapid urbanization and industrialization activities are contributing to the increasing vehicle sales in developing countries, which is supporting the rising adoption of automotive synchronizers.



A shift in consumers’ preferences to purchase automobiles for personal and commercial traveling purposes for enhanced comfort and convenience is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market. Stringent measures by the government to cut down carbon emissions and improve the safety of the vehicle by integrating advanced features are expected to propel the demand for automotive synchronizers. Rising crude oil prices have led to an increased need for fuel optimization in cars, contributing to the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market. The emergence of e-commerce channels offering different kinds of automotive synchronizers for enhanced customization experience and the advances in digital payment platforms are adding to the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market. Moreover, the high demand for luxury vehicles is also expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive synchronizer market.

The global automotive synchronizer market is segmented based on vehicle type, demand category, material, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive synchronizer market is divided into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, medium & heavy commercial vehicles, and OTR.



The passenger car segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global automotive synchronizer market due to the increasing need for private vehicle ownership and rising spending capacity.

Major players operating in the global automotive synchronizer market include Schaeffler Group, Anand CY Myutec Automotive Private Limited, Dana Graziano Srl, Oerlikon Friction Systems GmbH, Hoerbiger Holding AG, Owari Seiki Co. Ltd., Diehl Metall Stiftung & Co. Kg, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive synchronizer market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive synchronizer market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global automotive synchronizer market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive synchronizer market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive synchronizer market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive synchronizer market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive synchronizer market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automotive synchronizer market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive synchronizer market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o OTR

• Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Replacement

• Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Material:

o Steel

o Brass

o Others

• Automotive Synchronizer Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of the global automotive synchronizer market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive synchronizer manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global automotive synchronizer market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive synchronizer market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

