New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Vehicle Type, By Propulsion, and By Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267878/?utm_source=GNW



The global automotive aquaplaning solution market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the benefits and performance of using aquaplaning solutions in automobiles and rising incidents of road accidents.



Driving vehicles in the rainy season can make driving dangerous as the tires tend to lose friction.Besides, precipitation lowers the visibility of drivers, which could lead to fatal road accidents.



Extreme rain events could lead to flooding, which could affect the traffic flow by reducing the capacity of roadways and increasing the probability of road accidents.Hence, automobile manufacturers are introducing aquaplaning solutions in advanced vehicles to reduce the occurrence of road accidents around the globe.



Ongoing technological advancements in the automotive industry and increased focus of auto manufacturers to enhance safety for drivers in all road conditions, including driving on wet roads, are expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive aquaplaning solution market. Increased investments in research and development activities and upgradation of existing infrastructure for more advanced vehicle systems are propelling the demand for aquaplaning solutions, which is supporting their market growth. Recently, the automotive giant company Bosch collaborated with Italdesign and EasyRain to ensure road safety of automobiles by developing Aquaplaning Intelligent Solution, integrating intelligent sensors with advanced driver assistance systems. The aquaplaning solution is designed to improve the safety of automobiles as well as counter the problem of aquaplaning faced by automobiles. Rising environmental concerns and supportive government strategies to promote the sales of electric vehicles are expected to boost the growth of the automotive aquaplaning solution market.

The global automotive aquaplaning solution market is segmented into vehicle type, propulsion, regional distribution, and company. Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive aquaplaning solution market is further divided into two-wheeler, passenger cars, LCV, and M&HCV.

Major players in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market include Continental AG, Bosch GmbH, Easyrain i.S.p.A., Italdesign, Giugiaro S.p.A., Volkswagen AG, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global automotive aquaplaning solution market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global automotive aquaplaning solution market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global automotive aquaplaning solution market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global automotive aquaplaning solution market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive aquaplaning solution market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Two-Wheeler

o Passenger Car

o LCV

o M&HCV

• Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Propulsion:

o ICE

o Electric

• Automotive Aquaplaning Solution Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Iran

Turkey

Egypt



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of global automotive aquaplaning solution market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive aquaplaning solution service provider companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global automotive aquaplaning solution market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive aquaplaning solution market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267878/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________