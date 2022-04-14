Women's Experiences with Urinary Tract Infections, 2021-2022 Study Report: Usage of UTI At-Home Test Kits has Increased Sharply as has the Likelihood of Future Use

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Study of Women's Experiences with Urinary Tract Infections " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Usage of UTI at-home test kits has increased sharply as has the likelihood of future use.

The 2021 Study of Women's Experiences With Urinary Tract Infections provides subscribers with actionable, comprehensive market intelligence on recent UTI sufferer awareness, usage and attitudes toward treatment.

The study includes a Market Segmentation of UTI sufferers, in order to identify distinct groups of women with respect to their experiences and attitudes regarding this condition and its treatment.



The overall objectives were to explore.

Frequency of UTIs and symptoms experienced

Extent of physician involvement in diagnosis and treatment

Confidence in self-diagnosis and treatment

Experiences with treatment - including steps taken to alleviate symptoms, types and brands of medication used and duration of symptoms

Attitudes and behaviors regarding the use of Rx and OTC medications to treat UTIs

Satisfaction with UTI treatments

Awareness and use of herbal and nutritional supplements for maintaining urinary tract health

Awareness, usage of and attitudes toward at-home diagnostic tests, including brands used

Use of telehealth access to healthcare

Perception of COVID-19's impact on day-to-day life/activities

Electronic Deliverables

Summary Volume - Written analysis in PowerPoint including Key Findings, Summary and Market Segmentation.

Top-line Trends Volume - Trended top-line tables detailing findings from all questions.

Excel Tabulations - All survey questions cross-tabulated by key demographics (see below for list of variables)

Key Topics Covered:

A. Experience With UTIs

B. Treating UTIs

C. Physician's Role In Treating UTIs

D. Focus On: Rx Medication For UTIs

E. Focus On: OTC Medication For UTIs

F. Focus On: Herbal Supplements For Urinary Tract Health

G. Awareness And Usage Of At-Home Test Kits For UTIs

H. Telehealth Access To Healthcare & Impact Of Covid-19 On UTI Sufferers

