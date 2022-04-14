New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, By Type, By Field Size, By Mobility, By Spray Pattern, By Application, By Crop Type, By Region, Company Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267876/?utm_source=GNW



Global sprinkler irrigation system market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for efficient agricultural practices and increasing concerns about water wastage through conveyance water channels.



Sprinkler irrigation system is a type of crop irrigation system that utilizes machinery to propel a specific amount of water in a controlled manner.Advantages of sprinkler irrigation systems such as efficient control of water application, reduced energy consumption by monitoring the disbursement of water resources, and enhanced flexibility of water sprinklers are contributing to their increased adoption for agricultural practices around the world.



Moreover, the rapidly growing population is increasing the demand for agricultural products, which in turn, has increased the adoption of irrigation systems.Furthermore, enhanced availability of equipment for spraying fertilizers & chemicals using sprinklers and the use of remote sensing and information technologies in irrigation are promoting the use of sprinkler irrigation systems.



Small-scale farmers are implementing sprinkler irrigation systems to increase crop productivity by utilizing minimum water, which is expected to propel the growth of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market. Growing farmer awareness about precision farming and the introduction of agriculture automation technologies and systems are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market. However, the high cost associated with installing and maintaining the sprinkler systems and high capital investment in farming equipment might hinder the growth of the global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

The global sprinkler irrigation system market segmentation is based on type, field size, mobility, spray pattern, application, crop type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is further segmented into central pivot, lateral move, solid set, and others.



The lateral move irrigation systems segment is expected to dominate the global sprinkler irrigation systems market in the coming years as they are perpetual, self-moving and straight lateral to irrigate the four-sided square field.

Companies dominating the global sprinkler irrigation systems market include Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., The Toro Company, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Limited, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Hunter Industries, Mahindra EPC Ltd., Alkhorayef Group, Elgo Irrigation Ltd., Antelco Pty Ltd., Irritec S.p.A., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global sprinkler irrigation systems market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global sprinkler irrigation systems market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global sprinkler irrigation systems market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global sprinkler irrigation systems market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global sprinkler irrigation systems market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global sprinkler irrigation system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, By Type:

o Central Pivot

o Lateral Move

o Solid Set

o Others

• Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, By Field Size:

o Small

o Medium

o Large

• Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, By Mobility:

o Stationary

o Towable

• Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, By Spray Pattern:

o Rotating Head

o Perforated Pipe

• Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, By Application:

o Agricultural

o Non-Agricultural

• Sprinkler Irrigation System Market, By Crop Type:

o Cereals & Grains

o Pulses & Oilseeds

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Olericulture

o Cotton & Others

• Sprinkler irrigation system Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of global sprinkler irrigation systems market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Sprinkler irrigation system manufacturing companies/partners

• Suppliers/Distributers

• End-Users

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to global sprinkler irrigation system market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners, end users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global sprinkler irrigation system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

