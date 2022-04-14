Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Report 2022 - Featuring SGS SA, Bureau Veritas and Intertek Among Others

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Pathogen Detection Technology Global Market Report 2022: By Technology, By Food, By Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global food pathogen detection technology market.



This report focuses on the food pathogen detection technology market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the food pathogen detection technology market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the food pathogen detection technology market are SGS SA, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC., Eurofins Scientific, Silliker Inc., IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitat GmbH, ALS Limited, Asurequality, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Genetic Id Na Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, 3M, Agilent Technologies inc., Neogen Corporation, bioMerieux SA, Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, DNA Diagnostic A/S, Instant Labs, Neogen Food Safety, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Merck KGaA, Charm Sciences, Invisible Sentinel, Promega Corporation, Genon Laboratories Ltd., Genevac Ltd., Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited, Campden BRI, Det Norske Veritas As (Dnv) and ILS Limited.



The global food pathogen detection technology market is expected to grow from $4.41 billion in 2021 to $4.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.42billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The food pathogen detection technology market consists of sales of food pathogen detection products and related services for the detection and elimination of foodborne pathogens from food. Foodborne pathogens are bacteria, viruses, and parasites that exist in food and are a cause of serious illness such as food poisoning. The food pathogen detection technology market is involved in the development of food testing techniques that are used to identify any bacterial contamination in the food by pathogens and removing them to prevent any unwanted incidents of foodborne illness, toxicity, or poisoning.



The main types of food pathogen detection technology are traditional (quantitative culture and qualitative culture), rapid (convenience, polymerase chain reaction, and immunoassay). The types of food tested include meat and poultry, dairy, processed food, fruits and vegetables, cereals and grains to detect E. coli, salmonella, listeria, campylobacter and others (norovirus and rotavirus). Listeria is a pathogenic (disease-causing) bacteria found in moist environments, soil, water, decaying vegetation, and animals, and it can survive and even grow under refrigeration and other food preservation methods.



North America was the largest region in the faood pathogen detection technology market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness across the world contributed to the growth of the food pathogen detection technology market. According to a report published by WHO in 2020, almost every tenth person falls ill due to pathogens and 420,000 people die every year after getting infected by foodborne illness. Diarrhoea is the most common disease caused by contaminated food and almost 550 million people (including 220 million children under 5 years of age) are affected by diarrhoeal diseases. The upsurge in the occurrence of foodborne diseases among the global population increased the demand for food pathogen detection technology, thus driving the market's growth.



Lack of food control infrastructure in developing countries is a major restraint on the food pathogen detection technology market. Food control infrastructure in many developing countries is generally inadequate due to limited resources and poor management. Food control laboratories are often not well equipped and do not have trained staff. Food control systems also face poorly developed compliance guidelines in many developing countries. According to WHO, foodborne hazards are responsible for 137,000 deaths and 91 million acute illnesses in Africa every year. Further , foodborne diseases are estimated to sicken 48 million people in the United States each year, hospitalise 128,000 people, and kill 3,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Therefore, poor food control infrastructure in developing countries is expected to restrain the food pathogen detection technology market in the forecast period.



Genetic testing technology is being increasingly used for the rapid, sensitive, reliable detection of pathogens on the food. Genetic testing techniques identify the problem even when the pathogens are just formed or are in tiny concentration. For instance, in 2019, in a healthcare conference in San Fransisco, the USA, a Biotech startup firm LexaGena, announced about LX2, world's first on-site, open access instrumentation for pathogen detection which can be used for food safety, veterinary diagnostics and water quality testing. The company is currently in the phase of developing the analyzer and expects to launch soon in the market.



The countries covered in the food pathogen detection technology market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Characteristics



3. Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Food Pathogen Detection Technology



5. Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Traditional (Quantitative Culture And Qualitative Culture)

Rapid (Convenience, Polymerase Chain Reaction, and Immunoassay)

6.2. Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market, Segmentation By Food Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Meat & Poultry

Dairy

Processed Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

6.3. Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

E. Coli

Salmonella

Listeria

Campylobacter

Others (Norovirus And Rotavirus

7. Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Food Pathogen Detection Technology Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67d7dd