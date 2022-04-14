New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pesticide Formulations Market, By Formulation Type, By Product Type, By Component, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267874/?utm_source=GNW



Global pesticide formulations market is anticipated to register growth at a formidable rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising demand for enhancing the yield of agricultural crops and ensuring the safe and efficient performance of pesticides.



The growing need for maintaining adequate standards for chemical, physical, and biological properties to comply with FAO specifications for pesticides is increasing the demand for pesticide formulations, which is expected to increase their market growth in the coming years.A pesticide formulation is a mixture of active ingredients, adjuvants, and inert that help to effectively control and repel pests or act as a plant regulator, desiccant, defoliant, synergist, or nitrogen stabilizer.



Different kinds of pest formulations have different properties due to variability in the solubility of active ingredients for controlling pests, enhancing the shelf life of crops, improving farmers’ handling, and effectiveness toward a wider variety of pests.Rising demand for crops worldwide due to the increasing global population contributes to the growing adoption of pesticide formulations, which is attributed to their growth.



Market players are increasingly investing to ensure pesticide formulations’ safety and efficient performance, which is expected to propel their demand in the coming years. Growing utilization of pesticides due to rising instances of pest attacks in the agricultural fields is propelling the consumption of pesticides. Chemically infused products cause land and water pollution as well as the crop itself. As people are becoming more eco-conscious, they are adopting organic pesticides and making further advancements to save crops, which is anticipated to support the growth of the global pesticide formulations market in the next five years.

The global pesticide formulations market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, type, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the type, the market is further divided into liquid and dry pesticide formulations.



On the basis of components, the global pesticide formulations market is divided into active ingredient, solvent, and adjuvant. By application, the market is fragmented into fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, ornamental crops, and others.

Top players dominating the global pesticide formulations market include Bayer CropScience LLC, The Syngenta Group, BASF SE, UPL Limited, Rallis India Limited, ADAMA Agriculture Solutions Ltd, FMC Corporation, PI Industries Ltd., Corteva, Inc., Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, among others.



