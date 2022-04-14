New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cover Crops Market, By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267873/?utm_source=GNW



Global cover crops market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising awareness about the advantages of integrated cover crops and sustainable agricultural practices.



Cover crops are unconventional crops that support secondary farmer’s needs, improve soil health, boost yields, and serve as a biofuel.In certain conditions, cover crops are planted alongside commercial crops for reducing erosion, nutrient leaching, and crop management purposes.



Thus, enhanced focus on sustainable farming practices has led to the growing adoption of cover crops, which is expected to propel the growth of the global cover crops market.Government institutions, training centers, and educational institutions are increasing awareness among farmers of the benefits of combing traditional farming practices with cover crops, which is expected to support the growth of the global cover crops market in the coming years.



Rising population across the globe and depleting soil quality are enhancing concerns regarding food security. Thus, the increasing demand for better soil quality and agricultural practices is driving the growth of the global cover crops market. Rapid advancements in technology and innovation in the agriculture domain are contributing to the greater adoption of cover crops, which is expected to attribute their market growth in the coming years. Incentives provided by the government for cover cropping due to their environmental benefits in certain regions are also fueling the growth of the global cover crops market.

The global cover crops market is segmented on the basis of type, application, region, and company.Based on the type, the market is further fragmented into legumes, grasses, broadleaf non-legumes, and others.



Based on application, the market is divided into soil fertility management, preventing soil erosion, weed management, pest management, and others. Based on region, the global cover crops market is sub-segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America, and Asia-Pacific.

Hudson Valley Seed Company, Territorial Seed Company, Johnston Seed Company, Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., Green Acres Cover Crops, Advance Cover Crops, Covers & Co, among others, are the top companies dominating the global cover crops market. Market players are increasingly investing in research & development activities as well as building technologies for further developments in cover cropping to sustain market growth.



