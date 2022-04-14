Billy Goat Brands Announces Marketing Campaign Featuring Influential People and Organizations

The Company’s Engagement of Titans of Industry, Environment, and Social Media Influencers is Being Planned to Create Awareness About Itself, its ESG-Driven Portfolio Companies and the Ocean Economy



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (“GOAT” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”)-driven companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce the launch of an influencer-based marketing campaign (the “Campaign”) to create awareness about the Company, its portfolio of innovative businesses and the overall ocean economy. In the near future, GOAT will begin revealing the engagements of influential people and collaborations with leading organizations in order to heighten the market’s understanding of the issues facing the world’s oceans and the resulting opportunities that are both environmentally sustainable and economically attractive. The Campaign will be deployed over the course of approximately three months, but is subject to being extended based on its level of effectiveness.

The Company is specifically designing the Campaign to feature itself as a unique public issuer that is a platform for the ocean economy as well as its four portfolio companies. First, Sophie’s Kitchen is a rapidly growing plant-based seafood company that is making a positive impact on the overfishing of the world’s oceans through its evolving line of products. Second, Evanesce Packaging is curbing the glut of single-use plastics that end up in the sea by manufacturing millions of 100% compostable and biodegradable straws and food containers. Third, FunGuys Beverages is working to reduce the amount of waste from beverage containers by packaging its KOLD line of functional cold brew coffee products in LOOP-compliant bottles. Fourth, The Vegetarian Butcher is helping to reduce the emissions from the traditional protein industry but making plant-based products available to consumers at its retail locations in British Columbia.

Influencer marketing leverages the relationships between brands and people with large captive audiences, where an influencer typically promotes a brand's products or services through various social media outlets, subject to disclosure rules that may apply in their respective jurisdictions. Influencers are usually trusted figures within a certain community and retain a loyal following with knowledge or experience about the products, services or causes that they are endorsing.1 With social media becoming prevalent and its data also being harnessed, it is easier for a business to be more specific and reach its target audience today than ever before. Therefore, the Company’s management team has elected to pursue an influencer-based marketing strategy across multiple platforms.

GOAT is focused on helping to create a more sustainable future and its leaders believe that spreading the word about the challenges being face by the members of the ocean economy can eventually lead to the development of better products, services and overall solutions. The interdependency of ocean-based industries combined with increasingly severe threats to the wellbeing of the ocean has led to a growing recognition of the need for an integrated approach to ocean management.3 More than three billion people rely on the ocean for their livelihoods, whether it’s for food or for income, however, this often leads to low-paying jobs and environmental degradation with climate change, ocean pollution, and overfishing as part of the problem.4 The ability to harness data to reach specific audiences and present not only the main issues relating to the ocean economy but also foster collaborative dialogues to brainstorm new ideas, is expected to enable the Company to increase awareness at scale.

Management Commentary

“We are excited to embark on this new awareness creation strategy and launch the Campaign in collaboration with a diverse set of influential people and organizations that will be revealed in the near future. We believe that strategic collaborations with various titans of industry will help our stakeholders learn more about the ocean economy and certain ESG-driven companies, to help them make better choices on a day-to-day basis as well as to become aware of the interesting economic opportunities that they present,” said Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. “We continue to develop our portfolio of innovative investees and seek out new opportunities that fit with our business model. Our expectation is that the Campaign will not only increase our audience’s understanding of our key messages, but that it will also grow that audience and potentially yield new opportunities as well,” added Mr. Harris.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including, but not limited to, go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties (including those risk factors identified in the Company’s prospectus dated September 8, 2021), certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes

