NuEyes Partners With DMI to Fuse Wireless Ultrasound Technology to the Pro 3e Smart Glasses

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuEyes, a pioneer in the field of augmented reality smart glass technology is happy to announce that it has partnered with Dolphin Medical Imaging (DMI) to provide an imaging solution using the PRO 3e paired with DMI's portable wireless ultrasound probe to deliver vivid ultrasound imaging in the medical field.

The Pro 3e AR smartglasses are a lightweight pair of glasses with a binocular display that literally "plug 'n' play" with Samsung's 5G mobile phones and tablets. With a 46-degree field of view, HD displays, and weighing around 68g, these glasses are the perfect portable solution for ultrasound imaging in the hospital or out in the field. Powered by Samsung's 5G mobile phones and tablets, medical professionals can now access large crystal-clear live ultrasound imaging from anywhere.

DMI's portable wireless ultrasound probe paired with the NuEyes PRO 3e provides line-of-sight imaging that eliminates head movements by a medical practitioner that can lead to unintended movement of probe and loss of proper positioning.

"At NuEyes, we continue to look for innovative solutions to enhance the experience of medical professionals," said Mark Greget, Founder and CEO of NuEyes Technologies, Inc. "Not only does this solution provide great patient care, it can also remove the need for large ultrasound carts, making ultrasounds more accessible to patients."

"Dolphin Medical Imaging is pleased to be working with NuEyes,'' said Dr. Mel Harris, DMI's Founder and CMO. "By providing line-of-sight ultrasound imaging, DMI's wireless ultrasound with NuEye's Pro 3e smart glasses is a potential game-changer in the growing field of point-of-care ultrasound."

Dolphin Medical Imaging is a California medical device company that develops and integrates proprietary software into FDA and CE Mark approved wired and wireless apps-based point-of-care ultrasound devices. With expertise in both ultrasound and smart glasses technology, DMI devices are designed specifically for the rapidly growing worldwide non-physician healthcare provider markets, including nurses, medics, and other allied health professionals in both civilian and military sectors.

NuEyes, a veteran-owned smart glass technology company based in Orange County, California, was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, the company has obtained Federal, State, and Insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented reality markets, including low vision and medical, enterprise, gaming, and entertainment. With the leadership of NuEyes having over 20 years of combined experience in this space, they understand what it takes to successfully bring a new product to market.

