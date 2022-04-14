Golf Cruises Resume in Hawaii

HONOLULU, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golfers going to the Hawaii Islands for the first time on a GolfAhoy Hawaii Golf Cruise are rewarded with winning views of different islands and get to play five of Hawaii's top Championship golf courses, all of which are included in the exclusive GolfAhoy Hawaii Islands Golf Cruise tour package price. Departures are weekly every Saturday from Honolulu onboard the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Pride of America.

Golfers craving even more golf can buy an optional two-night pre-cruise Waikiki Beach hotel add-on from GolfAhoy with golf rounds and transfers for the Ko Olina Golf Club and Royal Hawaiian Golf Course on Oahu.

Another optional three-night add-on stay is available at an Oahu North Shore golf & spa resort. The GolfAhoy resort VIP package includes unlimited golf rounds on the Palmer and Fazio courses, early check-in and late check-out, full breakfasts, resort dining credits, arrival champagne, and a personal welcoming letter signed by the General Manager.

During the GolfAhoy 7-day Hawaii Golf Cruise golfers are treated to rounds on the Kapalua Plantation GC or The Bay Course at Kapalua; Wailea Emerald GC; Mauna Lani GC or Mauna Kea GC; Poipu Bay GC; and Ocean Course at Hōkūala. GolfAhoy's Hawaii golf shore excursions include ship to course private driver transfers, pre-paid and pre-booked tee times, green fees, cart rentals, gratuities, and Hawaii tourism and sales taxes.

GolfAhoy all-inclusive Golf Shore Excursions are INCLUDED in the 7 day, 8 day, 9 day, and 10-day GolfAhoy package fares.

Non-golfing travel companions have access to dozens of shore tours purchased online or through the ship's Shore Excursion desk.

On golf days ashore golfers return to the ship in time to meet up with non-golfing travel companions for a late lunch buffet or afternoon shore excursion. There is time each day for couples après golf island explorations. Maui and Kauai are overnight ports o' call.

NCL cruise fares include complimentary dining. The Pride of America chefs dish up beautifully crafted menu items in the two main dining rooms for breakfasts, lunches, and dinners. You'll also find several Specialty Restaurants, help-yourself buffets, and a variety of casual cafés, grills, on-the-go choices, and cabin service meal delivery. The Pride of America has 14 Restaurants, and 9 Bars and Lounges. Entertainment includes nightly Broadway shows, comedians, magicians, country bands, orchestras, art auctions, port talks, and more.

Pride of America has 22 decks and 1,595 staterooms spread over 33 different stateroom-style categories and prices. GolfAhoy Golf Cruise tours are packaged to include golf and a choice of a Penthouse Suite or a Balcony Stateroom.

If it's a special occasion, birthday, or wedding anniversary celebration, this is the Hawaii golf cruise for you.

April booking bonuses from NCL include Norwegian's Free At Sea promotions, Free Open Bar, Free Specialty Dining, Free NCL Shore Excursions, and Free Wi-Fi.

GolfAhoy offers bespoke golf and cruise packages aboard 193 different cruise lines, European riverboats, and luxury charter yachts with exciting golf itineraries spanning the globe since 1988. www.GolfAhoy.com +1-239-344-9187 res@golfahoy.com

Related Images











Image 1: GolfAhoy Hawaii Golf Cruises





Golfer on putting green with cruise ship Pride of America in Hawaii in the background.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment