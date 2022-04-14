PlanSource Launches Product Release Focused on Providing Transparency for HR Leaders with New ROI Dashboards in the IQ Suite

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource, a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, announced today the launch of its Sunglow software release. Available April 7 to all PlanSource customers and partners, the Sunglow Release shows PlanSource remains committed to providing consumers with a modern benefits experience, increasing efficiency for HR leaders and utilizing industry-leading technology to help employees make the right choices for themselves and their families.



Updates in the Sunglow Release are driven by customer and partner feedback and focus on the themes of enhancing the experience for HR teams and employees, increasing the speed of Dependent Verification with AI, giving HR teams greater visibility into ROI with the IQ Suite and much more. The IQ Suite launched in 2021 with DecisionIQ, a prescriptive, AI-based decisions support engine, DependentIQ, an AI and ML-powered dependent verification tool that automatically verifies up to 95% of dependent eligibility documents and InsightsIQ, powerful benefits insights reporting tool for HR leaders.

These themes align with the strategic direction that PlanSource is taking their platform by investing heavily into the IQ Suite and features that save HR leaders valuable time. Sunglow's key features include:

ROI Dashboard for DecisionIQ – HR leaders can see how many employees elected the best match plan across medical, dental and vision, what was chosen instead of the best match and more.

– HR leaders can see how many employees elected the best match plan across medical, dental and vision, what was chosen instead of the best match and more. DecisionIQ Enhancements – It is now easier and quicker to upload your dental information within DecisionIQ. With this update, HR leaders upload the dental SBC, and DecisionIQ extracts all the relevant data eliminating manual input. This enhancement saves HR teams valuable time and makes inputting dental data a breeze.

– It is now easier and quicker to upload your dental information within DecisionIQ. With this update, HR leaders upload the dental SBC, and DecisionIQ extracts all the relevant data eliminating manual input. This enhancement saves HR teams valuable time and makes inputting dental data a breeze. ROI Dashboard for DependentIQ – Within this dashboard, HR leaders can see the current count of dependents and their status, estimated time savings and estimated premium savings from preventing ineligible dependents from being added to coverage.

– Within this dashboard, HR leaders can see the current count of dependents and their status, estimated time savings and estimated premium savings from preventing ineligible dependents from being added to coverage. DependentIQ Enhancements – Additionally, within DependentIQ, PlanSource released new IQ models to verify the relationship of a spouse or domestic partner using federal tax returns, joint bank or credit statements, mortgage documents, vehicle ownership records and more.

– Additionally, within DependentIQ, PlanSource released new IQ models to verify the relationship of a spouse or domestic partner using federal tax returns, joint bank or credit statements, mortgage documents, vehicle ownership records and more. HR Admin Experience – The premium billing module within PlanSource has been refreshed to reflect the new look and feel as part of the continued effort to modernize the platform.

– The premium billing module within PlanSource has been refreshed to reflect the new look and feel as part of the continued effort to modernize the platform. Reporting Module – Based on customer feedback, PlanSource has updated the most popular reports and added additional filters to make reporting easier for HR leaders.

"I'm thrilled to continue enhancing our powerful IQ suite for HR leaders that provide transparency and effectiveness of the modules, and strengthening the HR Admin workflows and user experience for ease of use," said Srini Venkatramani, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PlanSource. "It's critical for HR teams to understand how their employees are making decisions on their benefits and how our tools can save them time and money, the ROI dashboards will be a great feature for teams to make more strategic decisions about their benefits offerings."

PlanSource launches major software releases three times a year and conducts ongoing updates and enhancements throughout the year. More details about the Sunglow release can be found at plansource.com/release.

