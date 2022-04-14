TROILUS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF BLAKE HYLANDS TO PRESIDENT

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (“Troilus” or the “Company”, TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) announces updates to its senior management team with the promotion of Blake Hylands to President of the Company, effective today, April 14, 2022, reporting directly to Justin Reid, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board. Mr. Hylands has been a key member of Troilus since its inception and in this new role, will direct both the Corporate and Geological teams. He will continue to lead the Company’s Exploration Group, working closely with Kyle Frank who has also been promoted to Manager of Exploration and Corporate Development.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus commented, “Blake is a founding member of Troilus and has been instrumental in growing the Company to where it is today, not only via incredible success on the exploration front but also building and developing our teams, developing strategic relationships with all our stakeholders and assisting with all financing and corporate objectives. Blake has assisted me in setting the strategic direction of Troilus going forward and will continue to drive the delivery of all initiatives. Under his leadership as Senior Vice-President of Exploration since 2017, nearly 250,000 metres have been drilled at Troilus, transforming what was a small underground deposit into a multi-million ounce resource at surface which continues to grow. Last year, Blake was instrumental in initiating and negotiating Troilus’ acquisition of the neighbouring Urban Minerals claims, a strategic move that consolidated our dominant position in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone belt, and one which we believe will demonstrate to be tremendously valuable over time. With the rapid evolution and advancement of the Troilus Project, dividing the roles of President and CEO will better position us for further growth. Blake has excelled in all his previous endeavours and I am very confident that he will continue to do so as President. Troilus is rapidly advancing through the engineering and permitting stages focused on unlocking value for our shareholders.”

Blake Hylands has been the Senior Vice President of Exploration at Troilus Gold Corp. since its inception in late 2017. Since then, he has led the exploration team in growing the mineral resources on the property by over 142% in the Indicated category and over 350% in the Inferred category. He has spent the majority of his career working on gold, base metals, and iron ore exploration projects in Canada and internationally, developing grassroots mapping and sampling programs, managing large scale drill programs, and helping to transition projects from early exploration to resource definition stages. Mr. Hylands holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Western University in London, Ontario.

Kyle Frank joined Troilus in January 2021 as Senior Geologist, and in his expanded role will now act as Manager of Exploration and Corporate Development. Mr. Frank is a Professional Geoscientist registered in the Provinces of Quebec and British Columbia, with over a decade of experience, working primarily in advanced stage exploration focusing on resource expansion, as well as in open pit mining production and technical roles. Mr. Frank previously held senior positions at Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Thompson Creek Metals Corporation. Kyle has a B.Sc. in Geoscience from Western University in London, Ontario.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Kyle Frank, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Frank is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus is located in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, where is holds a strategic land position of 1,420 km² in the Frôtet-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

