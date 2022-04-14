New York, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Algaculture Market, By Type of Algae, By Technique, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06267872/?utm_source=GNW



Global algaculture market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.The growth can be attributed to the rising demands for high-yielding crops and growing utilization of various organic methods to enhance crop productivity.



Algae can be used to fulfill various necessities such as food, nutrition, fertilizer, bioplastics, pigment, chemical feedstock, pharmaceuticals, pollution control, natural food colors & dyes, etc.Algae can grow ten times more rapidly than terrestrial plants and require one-tenth of the land, which makes algaculture sustainable and environment-friendly.



Cultivation of algae like phytoplankton, microphytes, seaweed, etc., for commercial and industrial purposes due to hygienic concerns and the growing requirement for inoculant ingredients, are propelling the growth of the global algaculture market. Many high-value and niche-market products are being produced due to anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory properties, and unusual nutritional properties of algae, which is expected to drive the growth of the global algaculture market in the coming years. Growing demand for algae from various end user industries such as pharmaceutical, packaging, power generation, chemical, and other industries are further contributing to the growth of the global algaculture market. Technological advancements in aquaculture practices and rising demand to grow microalgae rapidly for its derived products or services are supporting the global aquaculture market growth. Companies involved in algaculture are investing in R&D activities to further improve the yield and create algae monocultures, which is propelling the growth of the global algaculture market.

The global algaculture market segmentation is based on type of algae, technique, application, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type of algae, the market is divided between microalgae and macroalgae.



Microalgae is expected to dominate the global algaculture market due to its increased use in pet food, cosmetics, and other end-user industries. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global algaculture market owing to ease of availability of raw materials, favorable climatic conditions, low labor costs, etc.

Companies dominating the global algaculture market include Marigan Holding B.V., Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd., Swedish Algae Factory Ab, Monzon Biotech S.L., Algatech Ltd., etc. Companies involved in the global algaculture industry are increasingly investing in developing new technologies to further improve the yield of algaculture to sustain growth.



Report Scope:



In this report, global algaculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Algaculture Market, By Type of Algae:

o Microalgae

o Macroalgae

• Algaculture Market, By Technique:

o Monoculture

o Mixed Culture

o Serial Dilution

o Others

• Algaculture Market, By Application:

o Fertilizers

o Feed

o Food Coloring

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Algaculture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, TechSci Research was not able to include the service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of global algaculture market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



