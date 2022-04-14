Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $1,425,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $1,106,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $319,000, or 28.8%. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in revenue, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $2,115,000 compared to approximately $1,729,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $386,000, or 22.3%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, approximately $1,644,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that it offers to small businesses, compared to approximately $1,443,000 for the same period in 2021, and approximately $471,000 and $286,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of March 31, 2022, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,377,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “The first quarter financial results represent the impact of the additional funds we raised in the equity offering last summer. Despite the relatively lower interest rates that we are currently charging due to market conditions, our quarterly revenue and net earnings were near our all-time high.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31, 2022
(unaudited)		  December 31, 2021
(audited)
Assets     
Loans receivable $  68,438,336  $  65,715,364
Interest receivable on loans 1,028,917  955,443
Cash
 145,366  142,546
Other assets 91,555  64,745
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 303,366  317,080
Deferred financing costs, net 41,115  10,539
Total assets $  70,048,655  $  67,205,717


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Liabilities:     
Line of credit $  18,389,558  $  15,645,970
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of
$303,470 and $322,241, respectively)		 
5,696,530		  
5,677,759
Deferred origination fees 688,233  580,461
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 148,211  154,169
Operating lease liability 311,758  324,248
Dividends payable 1,436,868  1,436,868
Total liabilities 26,671,158  23,819,475
      
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;
none issued		 ---  ---
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares
authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,494,945 outstanding		 11,757  11,757
Additional paid-in capital 45,526,012  45,522,746
Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares (798,939)  (798,939)
Accumulated deficit (1,361,333)  (1,349,322)
Total stockholders’ equity 43,377,497  43,386,242
      
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $  70,048,655  $  67,205,717



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (unaudited)

 Three Months
Ended March 31,
  2022  2021
      
Interest income from loans $1,643,789  $1,442,814
Origination fees 471,271  286,473
Total revenue 2,115,060  1,729,287
Operating costs and expenses:     
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 331,853  317,186
Referral fees 1,361  1,751
General and administrative expenses 361,489  308,981
Total operating costs and expenses 694,703  627,918
      
Income from operations 1,420,357  1,101,369
Other income 4,500  4,500
Net income $1,424,857  $1,105,869
      
Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:     
--Basic$0.12 $0.12
--Diluted$0.12 $0.12
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:     
--Basic 11,494,945  9,619,945
--Diluted 11,494,945  9,619,945



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

 Common SharesAdditional
Paid-in
Capital		Treasury StockAccumulated
Deficit		Totals
      
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 202211,757,058$11,757$45,522,746 262,113$(798,939)$ (1,349,322)$ 43,386,242 
Non-cash compensation  3,266     3,266 
Dividends declared and
payable		      (1,436,868) (1,436,868)
Net income                                                                                  1,424,857  1,424,857 
Balance, March 31, 202211,757,058$11,757$45,526,012 262,113$(798,939)$(1,361,333)$ 43,377,497 


FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

 Common SharesAdditional
Paid-in
Capital		Treasury Stock(Accumulated
Deficit)
Retained
Earnings		Totals
      
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 20219,882,058$9,882$33,157,096 262,113$(798,939)$ (403,849)$ 31,964,190 
Non-cash compensation  3,266    3,266 
Net income                                                                                1,105,869 1,105,869 
Balance, March 31, 20219,882,058$9,882$33,160,362 262,113$(798,939)$702,020 $ 33,073,325 



MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

 Three Months
Ended March 31,
   2022    2021 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net income$1,424,857  $1,105,869 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
  operating activities -		   
Amortization of deferred financing costs 24,015   24,263 
Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability 1,224   1,192 
Depreciation 469   587 
Non-cash compensation expense 3,266   3,266 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Interest receivable on loans (73,474)  (87,896)
Other assets (27,280)  (14,998)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,958)  (38,587)
Deferred origination fees 107,772   71,289 
  Net cash provided by operating activities 1,454,891   1,064,985 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Issuance of short term loans (18,295,339)  (9,659,678)
Collections received from loans 15,572,367   9,267,410 
  Net cash used in investing activities (2,722,972)  (392,268)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Proceeds from line of credit, net 2,743,588   132,174 
Dividend paid (1,436,868)  (1,058,194)
Deferred financing costs incurred (35,819)  --- 
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,270,901   (926,020)
    
Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,820   (253,303)
Cash and restricted cash*, beginning of year 142,546   459,137 
Cash and restricted cash*, end of period$145,366  $205,834 


Supplemental Cash Flow Information:    
Interest paid during the period$277,757  $302,160 
Operating leases paid during the period$15,881  $15,849 
     
Supplemental Information – Noncash Information:    
Dividend declared and payable$1,436,868  $--- 

* At January 1, 2021, cash and restricted cash included $327,483 of restricted cash. No other periods above included restricted cash.

 

        











        

            

            
