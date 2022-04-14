Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $1,425,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.5 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $1,106,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 9.6 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $319,000, or 28.8%. This increase is primarily attributable to an increase in revenue, partially offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $2,115,000 compared to approximately $1,729,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $386,000, or 22.3%. The increase in revenue was due to an increase in lending operations. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, approximately $1,644,000 of the Company’s revenue represents interest income on secured commercial loans that it offers to small businesses, compared to approximately $1,443,000 for the same period in 2021, and approximately $471,000 and $286,000, respectively, represent origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

As of March 31, 2022, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,377,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, “The first quarter financial results represent the impact of the additional funds we raised in the equity offering last summer. Despite the relatively lower interest rates that we are currently charging due to market conditions, our quarterly revenue and net earnings were near our all-time high.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022

(unaudited) December 31, 2021

(audited) Assets Loans receivable $ 68,438,336 $ 65,715,364 Interest receivable on loans 1,028,917 955,443 Cash

145,366 142,546 Other assets 91,555 64,745 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 303,366 317,080 Deferred financing costs, net 41,115 10,539 Total assets $ 70,048,655 $ 67,205,717





Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Line of credit $ 18,389,558 $ 15,645,970 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of

$303,470 and $322,241, respectively)

5,696,530

5,677,759 Deferred origination fees 688,233 580,461 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 148,211 154,169 Operating lease liability 311,758 324,248 Dividends payable 1,436,868 1,436,868 Total liabilities 26,671,158 23,819,475 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;

none issued --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares

authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,494,945 outstanding 11,757 11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,526,012 45,522,746 Treasury stock, at cost – 262,113 shares (798,939) (798,939) Accumulated deficit (1,361,333) (1,349,322) Total stockholders’ equity 43,377,497 43,386,242 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 70,048,655 $ 67,205,717







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022 2021 Interest income from loans $1,643,789 $1,442,814 Origination fees 471,271 286,473 Total revenue 2,115,060 1,729,287 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 331,853 317,186 Referral fees 1,361 1,751 General and administrative expenses 361,489 308,981 Total operating costs and expenses 694,703 627,918 Income from operations 1,420,357 1,101,369 Other income 4,500 4,500 Net income $1,424,857 $1,105,869 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.12 --Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: --Basic 11,494,945 9,619,945 --Diluted 11,494,945 9,619,945







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

Common Shares Additional

Paid-in

Capital Treasury Stock Accumulated

Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2022 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,522,746 262,113 $(798,939) $ (1,349,322 ) $ 43,386,242 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Dividends declared and

payable (1,436,868 ) (1,436,868 ) Net income 1,424,857 1,424,857 Balance, March 31, 2022 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,526,012 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ (1,361,333 ) $ 43,377,497





FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

Common Shares Additional

Paid-in

Capital Treasury Stock (Accumulated

Deficit)

Retained

Earnings Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2021 9,882,058 $9,882 $33,157,096 262,113 $(798,939) $ (403,849 ) $ 31,964,190 Non-cash compensation 3,266 3,266 Net income 1,105,869 1,105,869 Balance, March 31, 2021 9,882,058 $ 9,882 $ 33,160,362 262,113 $ (798,939 ) $ 702,020 $ 33,073,325







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Three Months

Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,424,857 $ 1,105,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 24,015 24,263 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use asset and liability 1,224 1,192 Depreciation 469 587 Non-cash compensation expense 3,266 3,266 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest receivable on loans (73,474 ) (87,896 ) Other assets (27,280 ) (14,998 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,958 ) (38,587 ) Deferred origination fees 107,772 71,289 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,454,891 1,064,985 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short term loans (18,295,339 ) (9,659,678 ) Collections received from loans 15,572,367 9,267,410 Net cash used in investing activities (2,722,972 ) (392,268 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit, net 2,743,588 132,174 Dividend paid (1,436,868 ) (1,058,194 ) Deferred financing costs incurred (35,819 ) --- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,270,901 (926,020 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 2,820 (253,303 ) Cash and restricted cash*, beginning of year 142,546 459,137 Cash and restricted cash*, end of period $ 145,366 $ 205,834





Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid during the period $ 277,757 $ 302,160 Operating leases paid during the period $ 15,881 $ 15,849 Supplemental Information – Noncash Information: Dividend declared and payable $ 1,436,868 $ ---

* At January 1, 2021, cash and restricted cash included $327,483 of restricted cash. No other periods above included restricted cash.