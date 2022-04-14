Data Center Liquid Cooling Market revenue to cross USD 7 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The data center liquid cooling market size is predicted to record a valuation of USD 7 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for submerged data centers.

The growing demand for continuously monitoring & managing cooling systems in large facilities will result in the growth of the service segment in data center liquid cooling market. Service providers & manufacturers offer advanced data center management services capable of supporting scalability. Businesses are dependent on service providers to consult about effective cooling technologies that will be compatible and suitable with their IT facilities. Maintenance & support services provide optimum dependability by taking proactive measures to reduce unexpected equipment downtime and other preventable problems. Such measures help reduce the chances of failure during power outages, reduce energy consumption, and extend the life of equipment.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3090





The rising data center liquid cooling market demand from citizens for increased transparency & accountability in the government sector has resulted in an increase in the volume of data generated. The digitalization trend has enabled government administrations to transition from traditional paper documents to digital data. As municipal and state government services become increasingly digital, the staff is expected to handle more complex systems in less time, fueling the demand for data centers to enable faster computation. Several government organizations are focused on the construction of new data centers to improve operational efficiencies, thereby providing new growth opportunities for the market expansion.

South America data center liquid cooling market is poised to showcase a significant growth due to the surge in Internet traffic supported by robust IT & telecom infrastructure. Data center providers across South America are focusing on ensuring an effective cooling infrastructure that can maintain reliable temperature to enable the smooth operations of internet services.

Key players operating in the data center liquid cooling market are Aecorsis BV (Asperitas), Alfa Laval AB, Asetek A/S, Bitfury Group Limited (Allied Control Ltd.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Black Box Corporation (AGC Networks Pvt Limited), Chilldyne Inc., CoollIT Systems Inc., DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), Inc., IBM Corporation, Iceotope Technologies Limited, LiquidCool Solutions, Inc., Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Mitsubishi Group), Schneider Electric SE, Stulz GmbH, Submer Technologies, 3M Company, and Vertiv, Co.

Major brick & mortar retail companies, such as IKEA and Lenskart, are focusing heavily on their online experiences, deploying mobile shopping apps as consumers increasingly use smartphones for shopping. To market products to customers through the internet, retailers require a reliable & strong online infrastructure and data centers. This is encouraging data center operators to use liquid cooling technologies in their facilities for optimum output.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3090

Some major findings of the data center liquid cooling market report are:

The growing consumer electronics sector is supporting the adoption of data center liquid cooling systems. The popularity of smart devices is rapidly increasing the need for data centers to store & analyze customer information. Datacenter operators are investing in liquid cooling technologies to reduce operating and capital costs.

Hyper-scale data centers are integrated with many servers, storage, networking, and power devices that have high power consumption & heat dissipation. This overheating leads to an increase in the demand for effective cooling solutions that can manage large storage and networking servers.

The rising construction of edge data centers is propelling the immersive liquid cooling market progression. Integrated racks with liquid-cooled chassis save energy and simplify maintenance at the edge. A dielectric liquid cools & protects components along with enhancing the product lifespan. The sealed enclosure makes it resistant to heat, dust, and humidity, allowing deployment in extreme environments.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 3 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Insights

3.1 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.1.1 Global outlook

3.1.2 Regional outlook

3.1.3 Industry value chain

3.1.3.1 Component suppliers

3.1.3.2 Manufacturers

3.1.3.3 System integrators

3.1.4 Competitive landscape

3.1.4.1 Strategy

3.1.4.2 Distribution network

3.1.4.3 Business growth

3.2 Ukraine-Russia war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 System Integrators

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5 Cloud service providers

3.3.6 End-use landscape

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.4 Architectural analysis

3.4.1 Direct to chip liquid cooling

3.4.2 Immersive cooling

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Innovation in data centers

3.5.1.1 Modular data centers

3.5.1.2 Edge data centers

3.5.1.3 Hyperscale data centers

3.5.1.4 Green data centers

3.5.2 Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) & High-Performance Computing (HPC)

3.5.3 Direct to chip liquid cooling

3.5.3.1 Single phase

3.5.3.2 Two phase

3.5.3.3 Coolants

3.5.4 Immersive liquid cooling

3.5.4.1 IT chassis

3.5.4.1.1 Single phase

3.5.4.2 Tub/open bath

3.5.4.2.1 Single phase

3.5.4.2.2 Two phase

3.5.4.2.3 Coolants

3.5.5 Hybrid cooling system

3.5.6 Submerged data centers

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Investment portfolio

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis



Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/data-center-liquid-cooling-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.