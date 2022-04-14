Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Names Aru Narendran, MD, PhD to Scientific Advisory Board

KNOXVILLE, TN, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced the addition of Aru Narendran, MD, PhD to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Narendran is a professor in the departments of Pediatrics, Oncology, and Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), and holds the Kids Cancer Care Foundation Endowed Chair in Clinical and Translational Research in pediatric oncology.



Over the last five years, Provectus’ collaboration with Dr. Narendran and his lab research team at the University of Calgary has yielded:

Preclinical exploration of rose bengal sodium (RBS) – the Company’s proprietary small molecule halogenated xanthene – for the treatments of pediatric oncology (neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma) 1,2 , pediatric hematology (acute lymphoblastic and myeloid leukemias) 3 ,4 , virology (coronavirus disease 2019) 5 , and adult oncology (breast, colorectal, head and neck, and testicular cancers) 6 , 7 ,



, pediatric hematology (acute lymphoblastic and myeloid leukemias) , virology (coronavirus disease 2019) , and adult oncology (breast, colorectal, head and neck, and testicular cancers) , Issued patents and published patent applications in pediatric oncology (United States Patent [USP] No. 11,058,66 and Application No. 17/344418), pediatric hematology (16/688319 and 17/232393), virology (17/212723), adult oncology (17/214590), and cancer and viral vaccines (17/488430), and



RBS treatment-unique discoveries, including STING signaling8, HSP association8, and WNK1 signaling7, and the use of RBS as an immune vaccine adjuvant9.



Dr. Narendran received a PhD in neuroimmunology for his work in Dr. Steven Hoffman’s laboratory at Arizona State University. He also undertook postdoctoral research in cancer biology at the Ontario Cancer Institute (OC), the research division of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (Toronto, Ontario, Canada), that contributed to pioneering research on the generation and characterization of transgenic mouse models.

Dr. Narendran did his medical training at McMaster University (MD; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada), Tufts University (pediatrics residency; Massachusetts), and the Hospital for Sick Children (pediatric hematology and oncology clinical fellowship; Toronto). He is also the recipient of a number of awards, including the Odile Schweisguth prize in pediatric oncology and a young investigator award from the Children’s Oncology Group (COG).

Dr. Narendran’s current responsibilities at the University of Calgary include teaching graduate courses in cancer biology, new therapeutics, and ethics; directing a preclinical and drug discovery laboratory; and managing clinical trials for children with relapsed and refractory malignancies. He is also a primary investigator and the director of biology for the Pediatric Oncology Experimental Therapeutics Consortium (POETIC).

Ed Pershing, Chair of Provectus’ Board of Directors, said, “We are grateful to Dr. Narendran for accepting the invitation to join our Scientific Advisory Board, and deeply value his insights and continuous feedback. His research on behalf of the Company has been prolific; and his team and he have been consequential to broadening and deepening Provectus’ drug discovery and development efforts.”

Acronyms

STING = stimulator of interferon genes. HSP = heat shock protein. WNK1 = WNK lysine deficient kinase 1.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a family of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes. Multi-route of administration drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), and animal health. Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

