Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Risk Rating Changes

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced changes to the risk rating of four of its funds effective immediately.



These changes are the result of the implementation of the standardized risk classification methodology pursuant to National Instrument 81-102 – Investment Funds and are not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the funds.

Fund Current New Purpose Tactical Hedged Equity Fund medium low to medium Purpose Monthly Income Fund low low to medium Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund low to medium medium Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund low low to medium

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform that is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services. Learn more at www.purposeinvest.com or @PurposeInvest.

