Milestone Scientific Enacts Strategy to Diversify Channel Partnerships and Announces Initiatives to Expand Dental Sales

Milestone and Keystone Dental Group Form Strategic Channel Partnership

to Expand the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia® System within Implant Dentistry

Milestone Establishes Partnership with American Independent Dental Alliance,

America’s Premier DSO Network of Private Practice Dentists

Enters into Agreement with Esthetic Professionals to Enhance Educational Activities

ROSELAND, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide virtually painless and precise injections, today announced it has expanded its dental strategy, entering the growing dental implant and dental service organization (DSO) markets, along with new educational initiatives.

Recent Agreements:

Added Keystone Dental Group as a strategic channel partner for the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia ® System. Keystone Dental Group brings a direct sales force of more than 60 sales representatives serving surgical specialists and general dental practices across the U.S., with a particular focus on implant and regenerative procedures.

Established a partnership with American Independent Dental Alliance (AIDA), America's premier DSO network of private practice dentists, as part of a broader initiative to target the DSO market. AIDA supports over 1,000 dental practices within their network. AIDA brings business relationships and services to network practices to ensure private practice success, such as lowering costs, practice development, practice growth and business solutions.

Enhanced educational activities through an agreement with Esthetic Professionals, which provides continuing education classes that feature hands-on dental training. The STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System will be core to the curriculum of the 50 courses run annually by Esthetic Professionals.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Scientific Inc. commented, “We are delighted to announce a series of key initiatives to expand domestic distribution of the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system. Keystone Dental Group is an ideal strategic channel partner given their dedicated sales force and broad reach across the U.S. Implant dentistry is a natural fit for the STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system, since it allows for localized anesthesia across a wide range of dental procedures. Through the use of our STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system, implant dentistry can be performed without the discomfort or potential risks and complications that could occur when numbing an entire quadrant of the patient’s mouth. Keystone Dental Group has a proven track record of introducing new products, including specialized instruments that require hands on training and support.”

“We also remain focused on growing our network of DSOs and look forward to our collaboration with AIDA. DSOs play an increasingly important role within the domestic dental market. The current DSO market penetration of approximately 30-32% is expected to grow to 75-80% over the next 10 years. At the same time, dental education remains central to our mission of training the current and next generation of dentists, as illustrated by our educational partnership with Esthetic Professionals. I would especially like to commend Andy Molnar, our newly appointed SVP of Global Sales and Business Development, who has been instrumental in growing our channel partner relationships. Milestone Scientific continues to gain momentum for the STA through such relationships, which support our decentralized, multi-channel sales strategy, as evidenced by our continued revenue growth.”

Melker Nilsson, CEO of Keystone Dental, stated, “Keystone is very pleased to work with a leading partner in Milestone Scientific. This collaboration provides potential for improved patient care by embracing solutions that create a better, more comfortable patient experience and provide our customers with unique tools that enhance their daily workflow. We look forward to introducing these new capabilities from STA Single Tooth Anesthesia system across our sales force and customer base.”

Rick Cacciatore, CEO of AIDA, noted, “AIDA is very excited to partner with Milestone, as we believe independent dentistry still delivers the optimum in patient-focused care. On a personal note, I’ve had the STA injection during dental procedures, and to me it makes a big difference. This is the type of product we can get behind to enhance the overall patient experience. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship.”

About Keystone Dental Group

Keystone Dental Group is a global commercial stage medical technology company focused on providing end-to-end solutions for dental practitioners and tooth replacement procedures. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts with a distribution facility in Irvine, California, and a research and development and manufacturing site in Caesarea, Israel and in Melbourne, Australia, Keystone Dental Group markets its products across the world. The Company’s comprehensive portfolio of tooth replacement solutions is comprised of implants, prosthetic solutions, biomaterial solutions and digital dentistry capabilities. It includes proprietary offerings such as Osteon, Nexus iOS, Genesis – The Biomimetic Implant System™, the TILOBEMAXX™, PrimaConnex® and Prima Plus™ Implant Systems, the DynaMatrix® extracellular membrane, and the Dyna Blast® and DynaGraft D® bone graft substitutes. Keystone Dental Group acquired Implant Solutions Pty Ltd (“Osteon”) in 2021, adding a comprehensive portfolio of prosthetic solutions on implants and digital workflow capabilities. For more information, refer to www.keystonedental.com.

About AIDA

AIDA is a Dental Service Organization bringing negotiated critical business relationships and services to network practices to ensure private practice success. AIDA partners with independent regional distributors who commit to provide excellent programs in supply overhead management while also maintaining a strong on-site presence to provide ongoing critical support for AIDA members in day to day needs. For more information, refer to https://aidagroup.org/.

About Esthetic Professionals

Drs. Kristi and Bruce Crispin are co-directors of Esthetic Professionals Dental Education Center (EP) in Tarzana California. Specializing in hands on & clinical courses, their mission is to make dentists happier and more successful through education. This dynamic father daughter team has over 60 years of teaching and practice experience. In addition to teaching at their state of the art facility they provide dental practice and laboratory services.

For more information, refer to https://www.estheticprofessionals.com/

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.