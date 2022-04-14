OverActive Media Enters the Growing Competitive VALORANT Scene

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) (“OverActive” or the “Company”), a global sports, media and entertainment company for today’s generation of fans, is pleased to announce its entry into the growing competitive VALORANT scene with the signing of a top European player roster.



“VALORANT has been in our sights since its launch back in 2020 and entering this ecosystem is an exciting milestone for us. We have worked closely with Riot Games on the growth of the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”) and we strongly believe that what they are building in VALORANT will lead to an equally successful professional league system,” said Adam Adamou, Chief Strategy Officer, OverActive Media. “Every game has its own unique community and by expanding into VALORANT, we’re unlocking further opportunities for meaningful and authentic engagement while building a team that can be competitive and win at the highest level.”

Launched in June 2020 by Riot Games (creators of League of Legends), VALORANT reached 14 million monthly active PC players and half a billion games played in its first year¹. They also developed the VALORANT Champions Tour, Riot’s first official tournament circuit for the game, to support the demand for various levels of competition. As of March 2022, VALORANT is one of the top five most-watched games on Twitch².

OverActive Media’s VALORANT team roster, brand and location will be revealed later in April. Follow OverActive Media on Twitter at overactivegg for the latest news and updates.

________________________________

¹ Valorant reaches 14M active players and 500M games played | VentureBeat

² Most Watched Games on Twitch | Esports Content and Total (newzoo.com)

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations, Virtus Advisory Group Inc.

(416) 995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of OverActive with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: (a) OverActive’s anticipated VALORANT team; and (b) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead OverActive management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although OverActive believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the OverActive. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with extensive government regulation; the risks and uncertainties associated with foreign markets; and risk factors set out in OverActive’s filing statement dated July 2, 2021. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of OverActive and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although OverActive has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. OverActive does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV: OAM) (OTCQB: OAMCF) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter-Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.