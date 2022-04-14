The B2 Fighting Series Gets Set for Another Hard-Hitting MMA METAVERSE Spectacular, Live from the Aquarium Casino in Decentraland on Saturday, May 7

B2FS 160 Live from Georgia & Vegas City, as well as Streaming on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and PPV

TAMPA, FL, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce that B2FS 160, which will take place IRL (in real life) on May 7 in Duluth, Georgia, will also take place live in the Metaverse at the Aquarium Casino in the Vegas City district in Decentraland (-140,127). The Company will continue to distribute its bespoke non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) as were seen at the virtual B2FS 153 event wearing the Company’s digital “B2 Fighter” avatar body design NFT wearable.

As usual, the event will also be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View and over the B2 Fighting Series (“B2FS”) apps on Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. The event can be accessed in the Metaverse at the Aquarium Casino by registering & creating your avatar at www.theaquariumcasino.com

“2022 has gotten off to a tremendous start, and our emergence as a leading combat sports brand in the metaverse is one of the keys to that growing success,” stated Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2 Digital. “We continue to embrace opportunities for technological adaptation where it gives us a competitive edge in both our live event and fitness training segments. And we believe the metaverse is an enormous first-mover opportunity that has the potential to drive game-changing results for B2, our fighters, our fans, and our shareholders. May 7 is going to be a great night!”

B2FS 160 will be the second crossover event executed by the partnership between the B2 Fighting Series and Metaskins Studios SAS (“Metaskins”). Metaskins will also continue to more broadly promote the “B2 Digital” and “B2 Fighting Series” brands within the metaverse, helping B2 Digital access a massive untapped audience of digitally native fans through the Metaskins’ Decentraland networks and metaverse-centered promotional strategies.

David Cummings, Co-Founder of Metaskins, stated, “We value our partnership with B2 Digital and the B2 Fighting Series. The B2 team has been tremendous to work with, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with them to make B2FS 160 a spectacular success. B2FS 153 in March was a huge success highlighted by some unbelievable fights, and we look forward to another great night in May.”

The Company will offer additional NFTs at upcoming events, including branded digital goods, fight video clip NFTs, and other high-impact digital marketing strategies to be introduced over coming months in partnership with Metaskins Studios (“Metaskins”).

