Outlook on the Interventional Cardiology & Peripheral Vascular Devices Global Market to 2029

Cardiovascular diseases, one of the primary cause of the global mortality was responsible for 17.7 million deaths worldwide, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). This global burden of death raised the importance of taking preventive health measures and focusing into development of improved treatment devices in order to achieve effective clinical outcomes. Interventional method deployment in cardiology and peripheral vascular disease treatment is mostly preferred to avoid complications and scar, reducing pain and faster recovery.



This report provides industry experts and business executives with overall in-depth analysis to empower them for building business strategies and in the process of tactical decision making related to the prospects of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market. The report effectively conveys the comprehensive investigation of market dynamics containing significant market driving factors, limitations, opportunities and challenges. This report additionally gives key existing patterns and future extent of the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices in conjunction with information for the base year 2016 and forecast from 2021-2029.



Interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market is experiencing lucrative growth with a moderate CAGR owing to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Surging inclination towards minimally invasive procedures will propel the growth of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market in the near future. Cardiovascular diseases are more prevalent in elderly population, thus rising geriatric population contributes major growth to the interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market.

An upsurge in high cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes mellitus as a result of sedentary lifestyle is expected to drive the market growth. In the span of 2015-2016, American Heart Association funded more than US$ 163.0 million for 980 research projects into cardiovascular diseases; such increasing expenditure of government for betterment of health has driven substantial market growth. Escalating health awareness among public with various healthcare initiatives in developing nations contributes to the market growth. Evolving technological advancement for developing improved devices and favorable reimbursement policies are further projected for driving the growth of interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market. Furthermore, the high cost of treatment procedures and options of traditional open surgical procedures might pose challenges to the smooth growth of the market.



Global interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular devices market has been classified into different types of products deployed for the purpose of cardiovascular diseases treatment such as angioplasty stents, balloon catheter, guidewires, vascular closure devices, peripheral embolic protection devices, atherectomy devices, endovascular stent grafts, vascular grafts, thrombectomy devices, inferior vena cava filter and other interventional devices. This report covers the cross-sectional data of each and every segment considering 2020 as base year and predicted the market trend up to 2029 along with CAGR of 2021-2029.

