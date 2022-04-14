NordLocker launches encrypted cloud storage for business

LONDON, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordLocker , an encrypted cloud storage service provider from Nord Security , has launched a business product to offer organizations around the world top-notch protection of their corporate data.



“We introduced NordLocker as a robust file encryption tool in 2019. Since then, the product has undergone a few solid development phases and is now positioned as an end-to-end encrypted cloud storage option with a file encryption solution,” says Aivaras Vencevicius, head of product at NordLocker. “It was only natural for us to move forward and launch an encrypted cloud service for business clients to offer a secure, convenient, and cost-effective way to store and manage their data.”

What’s new?

NordLocker Cloud for business comes with an Admin Panel that is a centralized solution allowing company admins to manage all users in a single place. Currently, admin functionalities include license distribution and role and access management. Account and file recovery, user groups, and user activity log features will be launched very soon.

NordLocker business users get a Locker Share functionality that allows coworkers to securely share entire lockers (encrypted folders) both within an organization and with outside partners. Sharing is as simple as typing in the email address of the receiver. The feature is currently available only among NordLocker Business users.

Benefits of NordLocker Cloud to an organization

NordLocker was created with the clear idea of combining the highest level of security with ease of use. Thus, any business that values data protection should consider implementing NordLocker Cloud :

Supports all file types.

Offers secure and convenient login methods like MFA and third-party login (Google and Apple).

Guarantees secure file sharing among colleagues and third parties. Even when transferring files, a user remains in control of who can access them.

Prevents files from getting lost or exposed. With end-to-end encryption, files remain protected with encryption keys on a device and in the cloud while being worked with as well as during sync and backup.

Is easy to set up and doesn’t require additional infrastructure or advanced technical skills. Employees can start using it in minutes.

Offers a fast and intuitive drag-and-drop interface, making it beyond easy to use even for a novice user.

Provides a multi-platform access. NordLocker Cloud for business is currently available for Windows, Android, and iOS or via web browser. The app for macOS users will be rolled out in a couple of months.

Uses the world’s top cryptography algorithms and ciphers, such as AES-256, ECC, and XChaCha20-Poly1305-IETF.

“Launching a business product is a big step for NordLocker. We are very happy about onboarding our first corporate clients who’ve been with us all along and finally received a tailored solution to keep their business files secure in an even more convenient way,” says Aivaras Vencevicius. “Our future plans include expanding Admin Panel functionalities with different user management and activity log features, organization-wide security settings, SSO, and other enterprise-level attributes. Our main focus is to provide business admins with tools to ensure end-to-end security of their corporate data.”

ABOUT NORDLOCKER

NordLocker is the world’s first end-to-end encrypted cloud with a file encryption tool. It was created by the cybersecurity experts behind NordVPN – one of the most advanced VPN service providers in the market. NordLocker is available on various platforms, supports all file types, offers a fast and intuitive interface, and guarantees secure sync between devices. With NordLocker, files are protected from hacking, surveillance, and data collection. For more information: nordlocker.com .

