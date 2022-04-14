CareDx Reports Over 200,000 Heart Transplant Patient Results Served

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it has delivered over 200,000 AlloMap® or AlloSure® results for over 30,000 heart transplant recipients.1



“We are proud to have a long-standing and trusted relationship with the heart transplant community. Since 2005, we have served half of all heart transplant patients in the U.S. with AlloMap or AlloSure, and AlloMap has the distinction of being the only FDA cleared gene-expression profiling test (GEP) for use in heart transplants, the only GEP incorporated in International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation guidelines, and the only one covered by CMS for multimodality assessment using AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “Importantly, we have earned this trust by conducting multi-center prospective studies that have been published in leading journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine.”

“It’s exciting to see the widespread clinical adoption of CareDx’s transplant monitoring services since the company’s introduction of its first-of-its-kind product, AlloMap Heart, in 2005 and subsequently AlloSure Heart in 2020,” said Jeffrey Teuteberg, MD, Cardiologist, and Associate Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford Health Care. “The evidence for using CareDx’s non-invasive testing for the surveillance of the transplanted heart has been demonstrated in numerous clinical studies,2-7and therefore it comes as no surprise that this significant patient milestone has been achieved.”

In 2005, CareDx launched its first commercial product, AlloMap Heart, representing one of the first tests of its kind, a blood test to non-invasively monitor organ health in heart transplant recipients. AlloMap Heart subsequently received FDA clearance in 20088 and is now used in more than 90 percent of heart transplant centers in the U.S.1 In 2020, CareDx launched HeartCare which includes AlloMap gene-expression profiling and AlloSure donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA). Together, these biomarkers offer a multimodality view of transplanted organ health by providing two separate indicators of immune system activity and allograft health. CareDx’s HeartCare offering, which includes AlloMap Heart and AlloSure Heart, has an attachment rate of over 90 percent, reflecting the clinical utility of multimodality surveillance.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

