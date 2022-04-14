Global 3D Bioprinting Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Bioprinting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D bioprinting market reached a value of US$ 869.0 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2,260.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 16.85% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



3D bioprinting refers to an additive manufacturing technique used for the development of precise anatomical tissues through the decomposition of cell-based bio-inks. 3D bioprinting involves various deposition and assembling processes, such as direct and laser writing, microstamping, photolithography, stereolithography, electro-printing and inkjet deposition. The bio-inks are manufactured using living cells, biomaterials and active biomolecules to create 3D structures of tissues and organs. The printer deposits multiple layers of biomaterials to build complex bodily structures, such as bones, skin, vascular grafts, tracheal splints, heart tissues and cartilages. These printed structures are assembled and bonded using dissolvable gel or collagen scaffolds to support and mold the cells in the desired shape.



3D Bioprinting Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising requirement for regenerative medicines, cancer therapeutics and stem cell solutions is providing a thrust to the market growth. 3D bioprinting is widely used for liver modeling and development of various bone, tissue and medical implants. In line with this, the increasing consciousness among the masses to minimize animal testing is also contributing to the market growth. Cosmetic manufacturers use bio-printed hair follicles and skin grafts to clinically test the products on human-like tissues.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of organ-on-a-chip, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative bio-printed structures enable 3D in-vitro analysis of the bodily functions and fabrication of artificial organs and tissues for regenerative medicine and tissue engineering. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with the increasing adoption of magnetic levitation technology for toxicity screening and vascular muscle printing, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global 3D bioprinting market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, application and end user.



Breakup by Component:

3D Bioprinters

Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

Inkjet Bioprinting

Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

Laser-assisted Bioprinting

Others

Scaffolds

Biomaterials

Living Cells

Hydrogels

Extracellular Matrices

Others

Breakup by Application:

Research

Drug Research

Regenerative Medicine

3D Cell Culture

Clinical

Skin

Bone and Cartilage

Blood Vessels

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Research Organization and Academic Institutes

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3D Systems Inc., Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cellink, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.), GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH, Materialise, Organovo Holdings Inc., Poietis, RegenHU and Stratasys Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global 3D bioprinting market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global 3D bioprinting market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global 3D bioprinting market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global 3D Bioprinting Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 3D Bioprinters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Syringe/Extrusion Bioprinting

6.1.2.2 Inkjet Bioprinting

6.1.2.3 Magnetic Levitation Bioprinting

6.1.2.4 Laser-assisted Bioprinting

6.1.2.5 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Scaffolds

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Biomaterials

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Living Cells

6.3.2.2 Hydrogels

6.3.2.3 Extracellular Matrices

6.3.2.4 Others

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Research

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Key Segments

7.1.2.1 Drug Research

7.1.2.2 Regenerative Medicine

7.1.2.3 3D Cell Culture

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Clinical

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Key Segments

7.2.2.1 Skin

7.2.2.2 Bone and Cartilage

7.2.2.3 Blood Vessels

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Research Organization and Academic Institutes

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Biopharmaceuticals Companies

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3D Systems Inc.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Aspect Biosystems Ltd.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cellink

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal Inc.)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 GeSiM - Gesellschaft fur Silizium-Mikrosysteme mbH

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7 Materialise

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Organovo Holdings Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Poietis

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 RegenHU

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Stratasys Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uaxv5v

