Wijnand Donkers Joins EV Technology Group as Independent Board Member

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “EV Technology Group”) (NEO: EVTG) announces today the appointment of Wijnand Donkers as an independent board member of the company. Mr. Donkers’ appointment aligns with the Company’s goal to rapidly expand its portfolio of companies, which currently includes Moke International Limited and the distribution for Moke International with the acquisition of Moke France SAS. Mr. Donkers' decades of experience in mergers and acquisitions will aid the Company in expanding its portfolio of companies and achieving its growth targets.



“It is a great honour to welcome Wijnand Donkers to EV Technology Group as an independent board member. His expertise adds to our growing leadership team of senior executives from the automotive, finance, and public markets. I look forward to working with Wijnand as we continue to evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities for the group,” said EV Technology Group CEO, Wouter Witvoet.

Mr. Donkers is an experienced, independent, non-executive Director in both public and private equity portfolio companies. He is a non-executive Director of Brenntag SE, the world leader in chemical distribution and a DAX 40 company. Furthermore, he is a senior adviser to Cerberus Capital Management LLC and serves on several of its portfolio companies. Mr. Donkers was the CEO of Deutsche Annington SE/Vonovia SE from 2007 to 2012 and prepared the firm for its successful IPO, negotiated the successful GRAND refinancing, and modernised the firm during his tenure. He previously spent 22 years at BP PLC in several senior positions in Petrochemicals, Gas, Optimization & Trading, and was Head of Group Strategy and Planning when BP combined with Amoco, acquired Arco and Castrol. He graduated with an MBA from Erasmus University in Rotterdam, completed the AMP at Harvard Business School, as well as several post graduate programmes at Stanford Business School, Kellogg School of Management, and the University of Cambridge.

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the mission of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, and the vision to champion the joy of motoring in an electric world. As passionate investors and operators of EV technology companies, EV Technology Group’s mission is driven by three core tenets: electric vehicles are the future; EVs will transform the way people live, work, and play; and there is an opportunity to accelerate the adoption of this technology by electrifying iconic driving experiences. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the appointment of Mr. Donkers and statements about the Company’s strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements, including those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the filing statement of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except where required by law. There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

