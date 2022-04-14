Quantum Energy Partners Expands Senior Leadership Team to Support Firm Growth

Promotes Ajay Khurana and Hires Charles Baillie to Serve as Co-Presidents

Promotes Keila Hand to Managing Director and Head of ESG

Hires Tommy Ho for Newly Created Role of Chief Talent Officer

HOUSTON, Texas, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Energy Partners (“Quantum”), a leading provider of private capital to the global energy industry, today announced a series of strategic leadership appointments, bolstering its deep bench of talent to support the firm’s continued investments in growth across the Sustainable Energy Ecosystem. Ajay Khurana, Managing Partner and head of Quantum’s credit and structured capital strategies, has been promoted to Co-President, effective immediately. Additionally, the firm has hired Charles Baillie as Co-President, effective September 2022.

As Co-Presidents, Mr. Khurana and Mr. Baillie will each oversee various aspects of the firm’s investment, fundraising and operational activities and will provide critical leadership as the firm continues to take advantage of the unique growth opportunities present at the crossroads of energy, ESG and sustainability. They will work closely with and report to Founder and CEO Wil VanLoh, who leads the firm’s investment strategy and capital allocation processes.

Mr. Khurana has served as Managing Partner at Quantum since 2018, leading the firm’s credit and structured capital platform, QL Capital Partners (“QLCP”). While maintaining day-to-day responsibility for QLCP since he joined, Mr. Khurana has simultaneously been actively involved in the overall strategy and growth of Quantum. Prior to joining Quantum, he served as the Co-Head of Energy Investment Banking at Jefferies, where, during his tenure, he led the firm’s oil and gas transaction advisory team and energy private capital markets activities.

Mr. Baillie will be retiring from Goldman Sachs at the end of April after 29 years with the firm, where he has been a Partner since 2008 and has held a number of senior leadership roles in both New York and London. Most recently, he led the $2.4 trillion Asset Management Division’s acquisition strategy, identifying and engineering many of the firm’s most important strategic engagements. Prior responsibilities at Goldman Sachs included Head of Global Portfolio Solutions, Co-Head of Alternative Investments and Manager Selection and Co-Head of the Private Equity Group.

Mr. VanLoh said, “Since our inception almost 25 years ago, Quantum has become one of the global leaders in financing the Sustainable Energy Ecosystem. Our success as a firm is driven by a relentless focus on protecting the capital of our Limited Partners while providing exposure to attractive risk-adjusted returns associated with meeting the world’s rapidly growing need for dependable and affordable energy that abides by the highest ESG standards. The strategic appointments we’re announcing today will position Quantum to maintain and grow our leading market position as we continue to deploy capital, drive innovation and deliver value for our Limited Partners and the companies in which we invest.”

“I look forward to welcoming Charles and continuing to work with Wil and our other Partners alongside the rest of our exceptional team at Quantum to embark on a new phase of growth,” said Mr. Khurana. “Our success as a firm is largely due to the talented professionals that lead and support our investment activities. We remain committed to differentiating ourselves as a leading capital provider to the energy industry and are well positioned to address the significant investment opportunities that exist across the Sustainable Energy Ecosystem.”

Mr. VanLoh added, “I am excited to work closely with Ajay and Charles in their new roles to execute on a shared vision for Quantum. Ajay has proven to be invaluable to our team, and we are thrilled to continue to benefit from his vision and dedication. We have known Charles since he first underwrote Goldman Sachs’ anchor commitment to our second flagship private equity fund in 2002, and believe his many decades of experience starting, growing and leading business units at Goldman will be highly complementary and synergistic to our growth plans.”

Further Appointments Position Firm for Long-Term Success

Quantum has also promoted Keila Hand to the position of Managing Director and Head of ESG, effective immediately. Before joining Quantum in 2020, Ms. Hand served as Director of Global Sustainability and Regulatory Affairs at Crown Holdings. Prior to Crown Holdings, she was Director of Environmental Sustainability, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and North Africa for PepsiCo.

In addition, Quantum today announced that it has hired Tommy Ho as Chief Talent Officer, effective immediately. Prior to Quantum, Mr. Ho spent more than a decade at the leadership advisory and executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles (“H&S”), most recently serving as Partner and Head of Americas Energy. Before his time at H&S, Mr. Ho served in a series of roles at various financial and consulting firms, including Korn Ferry, UBS Financial Services and Goldman Sachs.

Mr. VanLoh continued, “ESG and sustainability are critical competencies energy investors must possess and implement to successfully make, grow and exit investments in today’s climate- and socially-focused world. Keila has enabled Quantum to successfully build and utilize these core skills internally and with our portfolio companies, and her promotion directly reflects the value she is adding to our firm. Additionally, human capital is the single greatest competitive advantage any investment firm can possess. Tommy’s proven capabilities to identify, hire, train and retain talent in the energy industry will be crucial to Quantum as we continue to grow our business.”

About Quantum Energy Partners

Founded in 1998, Quantum Energy Partners is a leading global provider of private equity, credit, structured capital and venture capital to the responsibly sourced energy and energy transition & decarbonization sectors (what we call the “Sustainable Energy Ecosystem”), having managed together with its affiliates more than $18 billion in capital commitments since inception. For more information on Quantum, please visit www.quantumep.com or contact Michael Dalton at +1-713-452-2110.

