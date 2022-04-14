STACK Infrastructure Adds to Its Robust Northern Virginia Presence with New 84MW Campus

DENVER, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, announced plans for a 34-acre development in Prince William County in Northern Virginia. The 84MW project will comprise a minimum of two buildings spanning 602,000 square feet. STACK will deliver this new campus in Q3 of 2023, once again utilizing its deep partnerships and active development presence in Northern Virginia to bring fast, scalable capacity to one of the world’s most constrained data center markets.



“STACK has again capitalized on its industry-leading expertise and deep local relationships to deliver capacity in the world’s most coveted power and land-constrained market,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK. “This new campus adds to STACK’s already significant presence in Prince William County and is STACK’s latest demonstration of our commitment to continuously delivering scalable solutions for our clients in strategic locations across the globe.”

In the last four months, STACK has announced a total of 300MW of additional capacity planned in Northern Virginia. In aggregate, STACK’s current and under-development capacity is 600+MW in the region.

“It is not by chance that we have shown this level of growth in Northern Virginia,” said Cox. “We are focused on building and delivering critical capacity for our clients where they have the greatest needs. Our continued expansion in the markets that matter most to our clients, like Northern Virginia, combined with our focus on sustainability initiatives, position STACK as the trusted development and operational partner to hyperscalers.”

2022 has shown no shortage of construction and development activity for STACK. Previously this year, STACK announced three new data center campus projects, including a 216MW flagship Ashburn campus, a 56MW campus in Toronto, a 36MW Inzai campus in Japan, and a flagship Portland campus with 200MW of current and expansion capacity. In March, STACK announced its global expansion into the EMEA region, establishing itself as one of the largest global private data center operators worldwide. STACK’s offerings comprise numerous concurrent projects in key regions throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

