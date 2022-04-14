Matthew Lavelle provides Elemica additional Leadership as Chief Financial Officer

WAYNE, Pa., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the world’s leading digital supply chain network, announced today that it has appointed Matthew Lavelle as their Chief Financial Officer, effective April 11th, 2022. Lavelle will be responsible for overseeing Elemica’s global finance operations and partner with the executive leadership team to drive strategic growth.



“I couldn’t be more thrilled that Matthew is joining this team,” says Elemica CEO, David Muse. “His deep experience leading the financial strategies with logistics and software firms, will serve Elemica well. I am confident that Matthew will continue Elemica’s trend of financial success.”

Most recently, Lavelle was Chief Financial Officer for Encompass Digital Media Inc., a global technology services company focused on supporting distribution and playout of media content across television and digital platforms. Prior to this, he held the roles of Chief Financial Officer & Chief Operating Officer for Linq3 Technologies LLC., a startup technology platform company in the gaming space. Before joining Linq3, Matthew was the SVP & CFO at WorldPay US, a leader in payment processing, bringing with him extensive experience in finance and payments.

“I’m thrilled to join such a talented team at Elemica,” comments Lavelle. “Their innovative solutions and world class team members have set this organization up for success. I look forward to contributing to Elemica’s financial goals to the best of my ability.”

Lavelle is a member of the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.