Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Schedule

London, UNITED KINGDOM

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during third quarter of fiscal 2022:

May 22:Oppenheimer Annual Israel Conference
 David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv
 4:10 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings
 Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer
  
May 25:J.P.Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference
 Westin Boston Seaport, Boston
 9:20 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings
 Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO, and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
June 7:BoA 2022 Global Technology Conference
 Ritz Carlton, San Francisco
 2:00 pm ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings
 Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
June 8:Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
 Intercontinental NY Barclay, New York
 Investor meetings only
 Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
June 14:Nasdaq Investor Conference
 May Fair Hotel, London
 Time TBP Fireside chat + investor meetings
 Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO, and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.

About Amdocs
Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and large enterprise customers. Our 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

