Amdocs Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Schedule

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during third quarter of fiscal 2022:



May 22: Oppenheimer Annual Israel Conference David Intercontinental Hotel, Tel Aviv 4:10 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, chief financial officer & chief operating officer May 25: J.P.Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media & Communications Conference Westin Boston Seaport, Boston 9:20 am ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO, and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 7: BoA 2022 Global Technology Conference Ritz Carlton, San Francisco 2:00 pm ET Fireside Chat + investor meetings Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs group president Technology & head of Strategy and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 8: Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Intercontinental NY Barclay, New York Investor meetings only Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations June 14: Nasdaq Investor Conference May Fair Hotel, London Time TBP Fireside chat + investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & CEO, and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.



