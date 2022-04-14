Traxero North America Announces Combination of the Leading Software Providers in the Towing Industry

LEHI, Utah, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traxero North America announced today that the industry's leading towing software providers are coming together as one company. The establishment of Traxero marks the collaboration of the industry's pioneers and its forward-thinking innovators to deliver comprehensive solutions for every towing and roadside service business.

Traxero's family of products are creating a powerful shift in the industry by unifying a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions that empowers towing and roadside assistance businesses to save time and money. With access to a suite of best-in-class software solutions under single management, towing and roadside companies now have direct access to the most experienced solutions providers in the industry - all in one place.

The true power - and benefit - of Traxero's approach stems from the people behind the software. Together, the team at Traxero brings more than 300 years of collective experience within the towing and roadside industry, and is complemented by experienced SaaS leaders.

The company is led by Chief Executive Officer Mark Sedgley. Sedgley is a seasoned software executive and was most recently CEO of MemberClicks, a vertical software business that empowers thousands of non-profits and associations across North America to thrive through the use of its technology suite.

"I am honored and excited to be part of Traxero. But more importantly, I am eager to engage our customers and support their businesses with continued innovation and a commitment to service. All of us at Traxero understand and deeply respect the fact that our customers provide an incredible service to our communities every day and we look forward to building software that is designed to make their jobs easier and more profitable."

Traxero's team includes some of the earliest pioneers in the industry from Beacon Software, TOPS Dispatch, and Tracker Management, as well as key innovators from Omadi, TowLien and Auction Simplified.

The Traxero family of products includes:

Towing Management Software

Fleet Tracking & Telematics

Lien Processing & Vehicle Disposition

In addition to unifying these established brands, Traxero is committed to building new solutions that make its customers more efficient, including the industry's first embedded payment processor.

Traxero North America will have representatives from all brands at the Florida Tow Show on April 21-23, 2022.

Traxero is backed by Radian Capital and Wynsum Partners.

Radian Capital

Radian Capital is an NYC-based growth equity fund with over $1 billion of assets under management. Radian partners with strong entrepreneurs and management teams of software, marketplace, and tech-enabled services businesses by helping these companies systematically accelerate growth and innovation. Representative investments include Mural, Emailage, Boast, Niche.com and Encompass Technologies.

Wynsum Partners

Wynsum Partners is an operationally-focused growth equity firm that builds vertical SaaS leaders in niche market categories. Wynsum provides capital and hands-on support for bootstrapped entrepreneurs to achieve a step change in market share through a combination of organic and inorganic growth initiatives.

